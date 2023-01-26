Even Beau Baron had doubts about how his new hybrid Honda sport quad would perform at round 1 of the 2023 WORCS series, held at Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino in Primm, Nevada last weekend. He was still figuring out the bugs in the new build, leading right up until race time. “I’ve been scrambling really hard trying to build a new bike, and some things have changed with my side-by-side racing too,” said Baron. He switched from a Polaris RZR to a Honda Talon for 2023 in order to take advantage of Honda’s new contingency program. The new hybrid Honda sport quad has presented Baron with several challenges. “I’ve been coming up with roadblocks left and right.” claimed Baron. “The latest one is the stator doesn’t have enough power to run my radiator fan,” said Baron. He also had a difficult time getting a fuel tank that would work with the CRF450R’s electronic fuel injection system.

PRIMM, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO