Jimmie Johnson to Head All-Star Driver Lineup for NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans Entry
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, past Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button will drive the NASCAR entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. The three drivers will pilot a Hendrick Motorsports-prepared NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a Garage 56 entry specifically...
Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button get Le Mans nods
Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button have all landed seats to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.
Learn about Trans Am racing history with Jay Leno
The SCCA Trans Am series achieved iconic status in the late 1960s and early '70s. On this episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," Jay Leno, NASCAR commentator Mike Joy, and historic racer Ken Epsman look at some of the cars that made that era of Trans Am racing so special. We learn quite a bit about the history of Trans Am racing along the way.
Rolex 24, Hour 18: Korthoff Mercedes falls from GTD lead
The sun has broken through over the Rolex 24 At Daytona and while some teams established themselves for the final six hours, others faltered, including the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was leading the race in GTD when it went behind the wall with a mechanical issue. The No. 32 had begun to emerge in the GTD conversation in the early hours but the traditionally welcoming sight of sunlight was far from it for the team.
BMW’s M Hybrid V8 Made Its Racing Debut On The Weekend
The BMW M Hybrid V8 made its racing debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona over the weekend, marking its first official endurance test. A pair of prototypes competed in the race. The #24 car was driven by Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann and Colton Herta and finished the race in sixth place. The car came close to securing a podium position before issues with the hybrid system triggered a brake problem in the final quarter of the race. Meanwhile, the #25 car spent roughly 2.5 hours being repaired due to a hybrid powertrain failure and ultimately finished ninth in the GTP category.
Harrison Burton hangs on long enough to deliver BMW M Endurance Challenge win for PF Racing
DAYTONA BEACH — It took just over four hours for the checkered flag to fly on the BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona International Speedway on Friday evening. Yet after 107 laps, it was right on time for Harrison Burton. Piloting the PF Racing No. 41 Ford Mustang, Burton just held off hard-charging Spencer...
NASCAR world reacts to Garage 56 at Le Mans drivers
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will be the drivers for the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The lineup was announced Saturday before the Rolex 24 at Daytona with the Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to Garage 56 at Le Mans drivers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Billy Loughnane: The teenage jockey taking flat racing by storm
He's too young to drive a car. But 16-year-old Billy Loughnane doesn't need wheels - he rides racehorses at 40mph. The apprentice jockey is taking the flat racing world by storm, with more than 20 winners since the start of January, putting him top of the flat jockey standings in Britain.
BEAU BARON WINS WORCS ROUND 1 ON HYBRID HONDA
Even Beau Baron had doubts about how his new hybrid Honda sport quad would perform at round 1 of the 2023 WORCS series, held at Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino in Primm, Nevada last weekend. He was still figuring out the bugs in the new build, leading right up until race time. “I’ve been scrambling really hard trying to build a new bike, and some things have changed with my side-by-side racing too,” said Baron. He switched from a Polaris RZR to a Honda Talon for 2023 in order to take advantage of Honda’s new contingency program. The new hybrid Honda sport quad has presented Baron with several challenges. “I’ve been coming up with roadblocks left and right.” claimed Baron. “The latest one is the stator doesn’t have enough power to run my radiator fan,” said Baron. He also had a difficult time getting a fuel tank that would work with the CRF450R’s electronic fuel injection system.
Dylan Groenewegen starts 2023 under pressure to win at 'home race' Saudi Tour
Dutchman and his Jayco AlUla team seek to impress new title sponsors on the roads of AlUla
Marius Mayrhofer pulls off surprise win at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
DSM rider breaks down with emotion after he crosses the finish line
Supercross: Chris Blose joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 250 East Houston opener
Chris Blose will join the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in the Supercross 250 East division when they have their first race in Houston, Texas on February 4. Blose joins Carson Mumford as a fill-in rider for a team that has been decimated by injury in the past few weeks. Mumford replaces Austin Forkner in the 250 West division after Forkner suffered a hard crash in the season opener in Anaheim.
Willie Mullins: Irish trainer reaches 4,000 career wins
Legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins reached 4,000 career wins as Daryl Jacob rode Bronn to victory in the Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse. Mullins has become one of the most dominant names in training since starting in 1988. As well as being a 16-time champion trainer in Ireland, he is the...
'Green racing' hits Daytona: hybrid engines, renewables in racing fuel at Saturday's Rolex 24
The endurance race showcases fully integrated hybrid engines and racing fuels with renewables. It's part of a larger “green racing” strategy.
