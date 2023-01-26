ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition

Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
msn.com

Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border

Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
Reuters

Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
NPR

German And American Tanks Are Headed for Ukraine

For months, Ukraine pressed western allies for state-of-the-art tanks. For months, Germany and the U.S. resisted. That changed Wednesday. Both countries have now promised to send tanks to Ukraine. The German-made Leopard II and American-made Abrams tanks are considered the best in the world. NPR's Rob Schmitz in Berlin and...
NBC News

Poland pushes for tanks for Ukraine, will seek German OK

Poland will ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army’s Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday, as he pushes Europe to send more military hardware to Kyiv amid complaints that Germany is being too slow in helping to thwart Russia’s invasion.

