Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
msn.com
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
msn.com
Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border
Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
The sister of a Russian prisoner who fought and died in Ukraine didn't even know her brother was in the war until a reporter told her
Svitlana Holyk told Reuters that she didn't know her brother died until hearing from their journalists doing a story on Russia's Wagner Group
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Germany Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Ukraine War
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday blamed Russia and President Vladimir Putin for "murderous" carnage.
Germany agrees to send tanks to Ukraine; US expected to announce it will send Abrams tanks
Both the United States and Germany are planning to send tanks to Ukraine to aid in its fight against Russia, according to The Associated Press. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that Germany had decided to not only send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but to allow other nations that have the Leopard tanks to send their own.
Russia Lost 20,000 Troops in a Month, Ukraine Says
Ukraine's General Staff also reported that Russia has lost 3,140 tanks since the start of the war.
Without getting permission from Germany, Poland may deploy Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
If Berlin does not agree to their re-export at Friday's meeting of western defense ministers at Ramstein airfield, the Polish prime minister has stated his nation is prepared to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without getting Germany's agreement.
Albany Herald
West to deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine, says diplomat, as North Korea accuses US of 'crossing the red line'
Western countries will deliver more than 300 tanks to Ukraine, Kyiv's ambassador to France said Friday. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko told French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Ukraine repels attacks in eastern region while Russia’s Wagner claims to have taken a village
Ukraine’s military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia’s Wagner private military group said it took control of the village. “Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in...
Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Russia strikes Ukraine with missiles after Ukraine was granted request for tanks
When did Germany, U.S. agree to send Ukraine tanks? Did Russian air and sea missiles kill anyone in Kyiv, Ukraine?
NPR
German And American Tanks Are Headed for Ukraine
For months, Ukraine pressed western allies for state-of-the-art tanks. For months, Germany and the U.S. resisted. That changed Wednesday. Both countries have now promised to send tanks to Ukraine. The German-made Leopard II and American-made Abrams tanks are considered the best in the world. NPR's Rob Schmitz in Berlin and...
Poland pushes for tanks for Ukraine, will seek German OK
Poland will ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army’s Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday, as he pushes Europe to send more military hardware to Kyiv amid complaints that Germany is being too slow in helping to thwart Russia’s invasion.
Comments / 0