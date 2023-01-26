ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Now, TikTok allows direct messaging other users

While TikTok is stepping on the toes of major social media platforms, it’s not a social media platform itself; it’s a video-sharing app. However, a new feature that the company is pushing may change that just a bit. TikTok has now enabled DMs (Direct Messages), according to Phone Arena.
DOJ & FBI launch a probe into Snapchat over online drug sales

Snapchat has come under the radar of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged drug sales that happened within the platform. According to CBS, both agencies announced Wednesday that an investigation into Snapchat is on the way. Using online platforms for...
