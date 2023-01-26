Explained: Third places in Indianapolis, IN
When we asked you what stories you’d like us to cover in 2023, one reader requested that we offer up third place ideas .
A third place is anything that is separate from a first place ( home ) and a second place ( work ). That could mean a bar you’re a regular at, a park you take walks in, or a gym . Based on that definition, we’ve put together a few recommendations for you to consider if you’re looking for a place to decompress before your commute home.
Where are you a regular at? Give your third place a shoutout .
Chalet , North sideNot just any coffee shop, this après-ski cafe is a perfect place to cozy up with a glass of wine and read a book or vent to friends.
Central Library , DowntownThis branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is open until 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and offers great views of the city , lots of sections to browse , and of course, plenty of books to get lost in before your trip back home.
Loom , North sideIs it a bar, an arcade, or a laundromat? That’s for you to decide if you choose to make it your third place .
Indianapolis Zen Center , North sideIf you’ve always wanted to try meditating but don’t know where to start, the Zen Center welcomes everyone to its weekly practices on Mondays and Wednesdays .
Square Cat Vinyl , South sideFrom 8 a.m.-8 p.m. , you can browse old and new records , sit in a listening booth, or sip a coffee at the bar at this Fountain Square staple.
Indy Parks Family Centers , Various locationsFrom the west side’s Thatcher Park to the John H. Boner Center on the east side, there are plenty of community spaces to hit on your way home.
