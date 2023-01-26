ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explained: Third places in Indianapolis, IN

Chalet is conveniently located near a bookstore and an ice cream shop.

Photo by INDYtoday team

When we asked you what stories you’d like us to cover in 2023, one reader requested that we offer up third place ideas .

A third place is anything that is separate from a first place ( home ) and a second place ( work ). That could mean a bar you’re a regular at, a park you take walks in, or a
gym . Based on that definition, we’ve put together a few recommendations for you to consider if you’re looking for a place to decompress before your commute home.

Chalet , North side

Not just any coffee shop, this après-ski cafe is a perfect place to cozy up with a glass of wine and read a book or vent to friends.

Central Library , Downtown

This branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is open until 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and offers great views of the city , lots of sections to browse , and of course, plenty of books to get lost in before your trip back home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJAH3_0kSVAOb400

Loom is open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Photo by INDYtoday team

Loom , North side

Is it a bar, an arcade, or a laundromat? That’s for you to decide if you choose to make it your third place .

Indianapolis Zen Center , North side

If you’ve always wanted to
try meditating but don’t know where to start, the Zen Center welcomes everyone to its weekly practices on Mondays and Wednesdays .

Square Cat Vinyl , South side

From 8 a.m.-8 p.m. , you can browse old and new records , sit in a listening booth, or sip a coffee at the bar at this Fountain Square staple.

Indy Parks Family Centers , Various locations

From the west side’s Thatcher Park to the John H. Boner Center on the east side, there are plenty of community spaces to hit on your way home.

Where are you a regular at? Give your third place a shoutout .

