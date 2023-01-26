Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Buena Vista County woman was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash Friday evening east of Storm Lake. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street a shortly before 6:30 where an eastbound SUV is believed to have pulled out in front of a southbound pickup causing the two to collide.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO