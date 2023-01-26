ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try to seek asylum in the U.S. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales begin for a major act, as about 100 people glide their thumbs over phone screens.
Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of missile crews

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation’s air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of airmen who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The illnesses became publicly known...
