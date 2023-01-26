Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition, primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO