WCA Foundation Provides Grant Allocation to UPMC Chautauqua
UPMC Chautauqua recently received a grant allocation of $609,000 from the WCA Foundation at a special check signing at the hospital. The grant funds will be used toward the purchase of vital medical technology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment programs, patient education programs, and employee and student scholarships. Using technology and data analytics, UPMC Chautauqua's newly acquired state-of-the-art technology will be used for gastroscopes that magnify suspicious lesions, colonoscopes that detect and diagnosis colon cancer, and a physical therapy Korebalance Premiere 19 System that uses the latest in interactive technology, offering innovative high-tech balance assessment and training. Additionally, the grant will support the procurement of a NeXus Biofeedback System that delivers cutting-edge technology made to gain deep insights into the psychophysiology of health and performance. Similarly, these funds will be used to enhance the quality of essential health care services that strengthen the rural health care system.
Dunkirk Dave getting ready for Groundhog Day
It has become a Dunkirk-area tradition over the years, and on one occasion, it was even attended by a high ranking state official. On Thursday, Groundhog Day, Dunkirk Dave will make his annual appearance to determine whether there will be an early spring or six more weeks of winter. WDOE News spoke with Dunkirk Dave's handler Bob Will on Tuesday, and he says that for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will be invited to attend...
Land Conservancy looks to save Chautauqua County forest
The Western New York Land Conservancy is working to raise $925,000 to acquire over 200 acres of property adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Brocton. The Land Conservancy's Executive Director, Jon Kaledin, was a call-in guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Monday. He says the property includes a bog-like area that they are calling a Floating Fen. It features some rare plants and a variety of wildlife, according to Kaledin...
The cost of filling up your vehicle continues to rise
The cost of filling up your vehicle continues to rise. AAA is out with the organization's weekly update on gas prices, with Monday's national average price for a gallon of gas at $3.51, up 9 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.36. The New York State average is $3.57, up 6 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the statewide average was $3.55. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's average price at the pump dropped more than three cents and is now $3.61. For the second straight week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is higher in New York and across the country than it was one year ago. Over the last month, prices have risen 17 cents per gallon statewide.
Gowanda Central takes part in torch relay
The excitement of the Empire State Winter Games could be felt in the village of Gowanda on Monday. That's because the Gowanda Central School took part in the Winter Games Olympic-style torch relay for the fourth time in five years. Students carried the torch through the hallways of the school and onto the village streets. The torch is one of two that will travel throughout New York State over five day period. The Winter Games run February 2-5 in Lake Placid.
Traffic Stop in Jamestown Results in Drug Arrest
A Jamestown man is facing a total of nine drug charges following a traffic stop Monday afternoon on the city's west side. A Jamestown Police K-9 unit pulled over a vehicle on West 6th Street at Clinton Street at about 1:45 PM for a traffic violation. Officers say a passenger, 31-year-old Kyle Lewis, was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin, methamphetamines, suboxone, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the stop. Lewis was arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $10,500 bail.
Investigators search two apartments in Jamestown for narcotics
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition, primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.
Gerry woman charged after report of trespass in progress
A Gerry woman is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to a report of a trespass in progress on Webster Road in the town of Portland on Monday. An investigation found that 36-year-old Amanda Sendall was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine shortly after 2:15 PM. She was also accused of attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle located on the property. Sendall has been charged with trespassing, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Sendall also had active warrants out of the town of Hanover for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. She transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and remanded.
Dunkirk Man Arrested After Police Seize Fentanyl in Traffic Stop
A Dunkirk man was arrested on felony drug possession charges after a traffic stop Saturday evening in the city. Dunkirk Police pulled over a vehicle for a violation on Central Avenue at about 7:45 PM, with an investigation leading to the seizure of approximately 19.6 grams of fentanyl from the vehicle. Officers charged the driver, 25-year-old Dakota Cordell, with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell, narcotic preparation more than a half-ounce) and several vehicle and traffic violations. He was held at Dunkirk Police headquarters pending arraignment.
