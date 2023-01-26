Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Putting Chevron’s $75 Billion Stock Buyback in Context
Chevron’s decision this week to buy back $75 billion of its shares and hike its dividend sets the stage for one of the largest corporate buybacks in recent history. It came after a big year for buybacks, which companies use to boost earnings per share (EPS). In the third quarter alone, S&P 500 companies bought back a record $210.8 billion, as some 319 firms reported at least $5 billion of repurchases. More than 20% of S&P 500 companies lifted their EPS by 4% in 2022 using this strategy, according to research from S&P Global, the highest share since the fourth quarter of 2019.
Investopedia
US Markets Wrap Up Strong Week With Gains
U.S. equities posted another day of gains with all three major indexes rising, capping off a winning week for the stock market. Markets were buoyed by encouraging macroeconomic data that showed inflation easing and consumer confidence rising. Tesla was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for a second consecutive...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Investopedia
ExxonMobil Likely to Report Surge in Q4 Earnings
ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the nation's largest oil producer, probably will say its net earnings surged more than 50% when it reports fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, capping a year in which high oil and natural gas prices substantially boosted profits throughout the global energy industry. The world's most valuable public energy...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 27, 2022: Rates steady
Thirty-year mortgage rates edged very slightly downward Thursday. For more than two weeks, the flagship average has wavered in a quarter-point range under 6.5%. Thursday's 30-year mortgage average edged down by a minor two basis points, lowering to 6.38%. The average has bobbed around between 6.25% and 6.51% since January 10, with last week's 6.25% average setting a four-month low. Rates on 30-year loans are currently 1.2% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.
