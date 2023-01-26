Chevron’s decision this week to buy back $75 billion of its shares and hike its dividend sets the stage for one of the largest corporate buybacks in recent history. It came after a big year for buybacks, which companies use to boost earnings per share (EPS). In the third quarter alone, S&P 500 companies bought back a record $210.8 billion, as some 319 firms reported at least $5 billion of repurchases. More than 20% of S&P 500 companies lifted their EPS by 4% in 2022 using this strategy, according to research from S&P Global, the highest share since the fourth quarter of 2019.

2 DAYS AGO