As the final days of the first semester of the school year draw to a close, students are getting more time to study for exams and complete missing assignments due to the two snow days we’ve had. Our final exams have been pushed to Friday, Jan. 27 for first, second, and third hour. The rest of exams for fourth, fifth, and sixth hour will be on Monday, Jan. 30. All final grades will be put in, and report cards will be sent out soon after.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO