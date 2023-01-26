Read full article on original website
Related
pprowl.com
The End is Upon Us!
As the final days of the first semester of the school year draw to a close, students are getting more time to study for exams and complete missing assignments due to the two snow days we’ve had. Our final exams have been pushed to Friday, Jan. 27 for first, second, and third hour. The rest of exams for fourth, fifth, and sixth hour will be on Monday, Jan. 30. All final grades will be put in, and report cards will be sent out soon after.
mymotherlode.com
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
Homeless in the Foothills | Annual count to estimate unhoused population in Placer, Nevada counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has the nation’s largest homeless population, and that's known because, every year, the federal government requires local communities to go out on a single night and count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count ranges from those living on the streets and in...
foodsafetynews.com
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
San Diego Channel
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
davisvanguard.org
Woodland Judge Sets $55,000 Total Bail for Homeless Man Unable to Pay
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk arraigned a man here this week on two cases, setting total bail at $55,000 despite the absence of a violent offense and the accused being homeless. The court records show a misdemeanor case with four separate counts from 2019....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove
Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
mymotherlode.com
Chinese Camp Couple Threatens Another “Ruby Ridge” If Evicted
Chinese Camp, CA – A man and woman being evicted from a home they rented in Chinese Camp threatened another “Ruby Ridge” standoff with deputies if they attempted to force him to leave. It was a reference to the eleven-day siege that took place in 1992 in...
Highway 26 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured, including a young child
SACRAMENTO — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 26.Calaveras Consolidated Fire says that at 2 a.m., a black pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower Doubletree Road in Calaveras County Friday night, leaving two people, including a young child, with serious injuries.First responders later learned that the victims were from Stockton and later transported them to trauma centers in the Valley.First responders, which included Calaveras Consolidated Fire and San Andreas Fire, were denied an air ambulance due to the heavy fog in the area impacting visibility. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?
A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
mymotherlode.com
Public Safety Concerns Have Closed Section of Wards Ferry Road
Tuolumne County, CA – A stretch of Wards Ferry Road was closed this morning due to public safety concerns over storm damage on the roadway. The closure will also allow Tuolumne County Public Works crews to assess the situation, which they plan to do tomorrow. The closed span is between Richards Ranch and 17077 Wards Ferry Road in the Sonora area. The decision to shut down the area, according to road officials, came after finding “substantial storm damage,” which included several land and rock slides. They added that one area of major concern is where the road appears to be “sliding away.”
Comments / 0