Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eugene W. Williams, also known as “Bo,” 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 4, 2021, Williams sold what he now knows was a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant near Mount Hope in Raleigh County. Williams admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling an additional quantity of fentanyl to the same confidential informant on March 11, 2021.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beckley Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.