Memorial services for Patti Bishop Foster, 70, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Rodger Graham officiating. Interment will follow at a later time at Mixie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until service time. All visitations will be at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster, a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the United States Postal Service, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on August 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to `Pat Bishop, Sr. and Patti Jean Bishop Sayle. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the Carroll County Fair’s Dog Show, coached softball, a “Big” Tennessee Vols fan, and loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years Lewis Foster, and a son Chad Turman.

HUNTINGDON, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO