H&M Earnings Slump as Fast-Fashion’s Four-Way Fight Takes a Toll
The fast-fashion wars got intense in 2022 as relative newcomer Shein outpaced a competitive set, including H&M, Uniqlo and Zara, setting up a battle for primacy in 2023. This, as the world’s second-largest fast-fashion player, H&M, announced Friday (Jan. 27) that its fourth-quarter profits fell 68% to $84 million.
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
Stripe Punts Decision on IPO Till Next Year Amid Economic Gloom
The public may soon be able to buy shares in payments processor Stripe. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 26) that Stripe is considering either going public or allowing employees to sell their shares within the next 12 months. Stripe is more likely to conduct a direct listing...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Mastercard Says Q4 Spending Lifted by Travel Rebound but Slowdown Looms
Slower volume growth is in the cards, but consumers are still spending. Mastercard’s latest earnings results show at least some nod to economic uncertainty that lies ahead, but the rise of digital payments, and contactless payments in particular, remains unimpeded. As CEO Michael Miebach noted on the earnings conference...
Levi Strauss Earnings Reflect Focus on Digital and New Concept Stores
Denim may never go out of style but how and where we buy out is a process in flux. As evidenced by the world’s leading wholesaler and retailer of jeans, and related apparel and accessories, that process is getting back into full swing after a year of headwinds and challenges.
Bad News for Fraudsters as US Boosts Crypto-Crime Toolkit
The U.S. Treasury Department is flexing its cryptocurrency enforcement muscles as industry attention grows. The turbulent crypto sector has historically suffered from the perception that its anonymous and decentralized technical architecture provides a haven for money laundering and other illicit activities around the globe. “2022 was a really big year...
Alaska Airlines Says Tech Sector Business Travel ‘Severely Depressed’
Tech industry cutbacks are having an impact on business travel. During a Thursday (Jan. 26) earnings call, Alaska Airlines reported that while its overall corporate travel volume has recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, the tech industry-heavy West Coast has lagged behind. “West Coast business remains less recovered, which is...
Purchase Order Financing Offers Small Businesses New Source of Capital
Small businesses have traditionally struggled to access the same trade finance as their larger peers. In an interview with PYMNTS, Sandra Nolasco, CEO at Madrid-based trade finance platform Twinco Capital, said that the problem boils down to the way traditional lenders assess creditworthiness. According to Nolasco, standard lending models in...
2023 Revs Up to Become Connected Cars’ Milestone Year
This year, the rubber meets the road for connected cars. A slew of partnerships and announcements in just the first few weeks of 2023 show that all parts of the ecosystem — the payments firms, the software providers, the dealers and of course the automakers themselves — seek value in enabling vehicles to connect with all facets of everyday commerce and social interaction.
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
FinTechs See Partnership Potential as Businesses Refocus on Their Core
Many FinTechs got walloped in 2022 for bloated valuations, which is increasing the focus on fundamentals and partnerships. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently discussed what that means for the industry with i2c CEO Amir Wain and Payoneer Co-CEO Scott Galit. Galit said it’s forcing a return to more rational valuations...
Crypto Exchanges Face Uphill Battle for EU Regulatory Approval
As European regulators crack down on unlicensed crypto exchanges, gaining approval is proving challenging. Last week, for instance, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank, announced that it had fined the crypto exchange Coinbase €3.325 million (about $3.6 million) for operating in the country without a license prior to the firm being granted one in September of last year.
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
Affirm, NuBank, Upstart Lead 6.4% Surge in FinTech IPO Index
The FinTech IPO Index has enjoyed a rebound so far, despite the usual volatility. Year to date, the group is up 22%, buoyed by the past week’s rallies that saw the Index rise by 6.4%. Earnings season has shown that — as evidenced from the banks and the payment...
