West Virginia State

CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers move bill to tighten control of residential drug treatment facilities

Good evening, it’s Tuesday. Legislators are considering a host of questions related to the state’s public health insurance agency. Campus carry continues to move through the statehouse, even as West Virginia University confronts a growing mental health crisis. But first, lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give state and local officials tighter control over residential drug treatment facilities.
Metro News

Coaches, SSAC fear chaos with proposed bill to adjust sports transfer rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coaches and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission are not thrilled with a bill moving in the Legislature which would liberalize the transfer rules in high school sports. Some even believe Senate Bill 262 would create a defacto high school transfer portal and manifest the...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the committee’s Democratic minority raised concerns about whether it […]
Lootpress

WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
Daily Athenaeum

PHOTOS | Campus leaders visit State Capitol for WVU Day

State residents and members of the campus community gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate the 2023 WVU Day at the Legislature. The event showcased a variety of programs for children and families, including STEM, literacy, healthcare and outdoor education activities. “WVU Day at the Legislature is an...
wvpublic.org

Lawmakers Discuss Needs In W.Va.’s Jails

On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz talks with Del. David Kelly, R-Tyler, and Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, to get their take on the state’s jail challenges and how the West Virginia Legislature could help. Also, it was a busy day for the West Virginia Senate...
ridgeviewnews.com

WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
Parnon

Marshall Students React to Campus Carry Bill

A bill allowing students to carry concealed weapons on West Virginia college campuses with a permit passed the WV State Senate Tuesday and will now head to the House of Delegates for review. Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, would apply to universities beginning Jul. 1, 2024, affecting students...
lootpress.com

WV Judge Goldston declares retirement amid ongoing impeachment proceedings

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston submitted a letter officially declaring her intention to retire on Monday. The news comes in the wake of the introduction of a resolution to the WV House of Delegates investigating misconduct involving violation of constitution rights. The retirement announcement – said to be effective as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the close of business – was made in an official capacity one week to the day following the resolution’s official introduction.
wchstv.com

Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia dance group receives $10K in funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and […]
