West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
West Virginia lawmakers move bill to tighten control of residential drug treatment facilities
Good evening, it’s Tuesday. Legislators are considering a host of questions related to the state’s public health insurance agency. Campus carry continues to move through the statehouse, even as West Virginia University confronts a growing mental health crisis. But first, lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give state and local officials tighter control over residential drug treatment facilities.
Metro News
Coaches, SSAC fear chaos with proposed bill to adjust sports transfer rules
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coaches and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission are not thrilled with a bill moving in the Legislature which would liberalize the transfer rules in high school sports. Some even believe Senate Bill 262 would create a defacto high school transfer portal and manifest the...
West Virginia lawmakers to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the...
WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
Daily Athenaeum
PHOTOS | Campus leaders visit State Capitol for WVU Day
State residents and members of the campus community gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate the 2023 WVU Day at the Legislature. The event showcased a variety of programs for children and families, including STEM, literacy, healthcare and outdoor education activities. “WVU Day at the Legislature is an...
Bill would require all high school students take and pass a personal finance class
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require each high school student to complete a one-credit course of study in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation. HB 3113 was introduced on Friday and has 11 sponsors on it. The...
West Virginia bill would give West Virginia politicians a pay raise
A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress.
West Virginia bill would allow you to take trade math class instead of Algebra II
A West Virginia bill introduced by Ohio Valley Delegate Jimmy Willis, R-Brooke, aims to create a vocational math class to better prepare students to launch a career in the trades. Willis is the lead sponsor of the House Bill 3055, his first since taking the oath of office Jan. 11. “I was proud to work […]
wvpublic.org
Lawmakers Discuss Needs In W.Va.’s Jails
On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz talks with Del. David Kelly, R-Tyler, and Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, to get their take on the state’s jail challenges and how the West Virginia Legislature could help. Also, it was a busy day for the West Virginia Senate...
ridgeviewnews.com
WEST VIRGINIA STATE AUDITOR INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO BAN CHINA, RUSSIA, OTHER COUNTRIES OF CONCERN FROM IN TAX SALES
Parnon
Marshall Students React to Campus Carry Bill
A bill allowing students to carry concealed weapons on West Virginia college campuses with a permit passed the WV State Senate Tuesday and will now head to the House of Delegates for review. Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, would apply to universities beginning Jul. 1, 2024, affecting students...
lootpress.com
WV Judge Goldston declares retirement amid ongoing impeachment proceedings
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston submitted a letter officially declaring her intention to retire on Monday. The news comes in the wake of the introduction of a resolution to the WV House of Delegates investigating misconduct involving violation of constitution rights. The retirement announcement – said to be effective as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the close of business – was made in an official capacity one week to the day following the resolution’s official introduction.
wchstv.com
Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
West Virginia dance group receives $10K in funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and […]
Study says West Virginians are having way fewer babies
The population of West Virginia is steadily going down, likely because West Virginia had one of the highest decreases in births since 2016.
West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”
In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
