Does the Crypto Market Have The Strength To Break To The Upside? QCP Capital Weighs In
The conditions of the cryptocurrency market have changed drastically; according to an analysis by QCP Capital, the options market in its current state makes the crypto industry look like a major crisis, such as the shutdown of crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy, never happened. Trading desk QCP Capital...
Dogecoin Ascent Slows, But Why Are Analysts Still Bullish About The Memecoin?
Dogecoin, the original memecoin of the crypto industry, has not seen a monumental rise in price unlike other altcoins of late. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE has only risen 5.56% in the past week with its biggest gains seen in the monthly time frame. At its current market cap of $11.3...
STEPN and SWEAT Surge as Move-to-Earn Returns, But This Project is About to Revolutionize the Sector
The cryptocurrency market price rise has accelerated the uptake of the previous play-to-earn and move-to-earn Web3 applications. With prices moving upward, rewards from these platforms are starting to increase, causing a flood of users back into these Web3 GameFi projects. With Bitcoin pushing past $23,000 this week, popular move-to-earn platforms...
Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier
Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
AAVE Seeks Proposal To Clear Itself Of Bad Debt – Can It Overcome These Obstacles?
The lending platform AAVE has been enjoying positive news lately. According to reports, AAVE has passed a governance proposal that would eradicate all bad debt it accumulated when Avraham Eisenberg, orchestrator of the Mango Markets exploit, targeted the platform’s Ethereum V2 liquidity pool back in November 2022. However, the...
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
U.S. Institutions Are Driving Bitcoin Prices, Matrixport Research
Bitcoin prices have been on the rise in the last couple of weeks and the digital asset has been able to return to its November 2022 levels. This has been a much-needed boost for the market during this time, but an unexpected investor group is reportedly driving the price of the cryptocurrency.
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Holders See Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
In recent years, cryptocurrency has grown in popularity as more and more investors look for new, cutting-edge businesses with the potential to generate substantial returns. In this article, we will examine the performance of three significant cryptocurrency projects that have attracted many investors recently: Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Snowfall Protocol Investors Happy After the Release of Snowfall DEX, Twitch Co-Founder’s Solana Gaming Platform Fractal Expands to Polygon, And Majority of Dogecoin Holders Are in Profits Despite the Meme Coin Being Down 87% From Its 2021 ATH
This week, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) made headlines again after launching its highly anticipated decentralized exchange, Snowfall DEX: https://dex.snowfallprotocol.io. Snowfall DEX will enable users to exchange tokens across 200 of the most popular EVM and non-EVM compatible chains. The DEX is expected to be a huge success, especially in the GameFi industry. Snowfall DEX will allow gaming assets from one game to be easily and securely transferred to another, resulting in a more seamless and interoperable gaming experience. This is not to say that Snowfall DEX’s utility is limited to GameFi. The DEX, as well as the entire Snowfall protocol (SNW) ecosystem, is at the heart of everything crypto, powering all the different sectors.
What Is Threshold (T) And Why Is This Lesser-Known Coin Swelling By 146%?
Last year, NUCypher and KEEP Network merged and created the Threshold Network, a decentralized organization that addresses the myriad of privacy and security concerns in the blockchain space. Its utility and governance token, T, has been on the rise since the start of 2023 as the network produced more buzz.
Investing in Cryptocurrency: What to Keep in Mind
Is 2023 the year you finally invest in crypto? There are some people who think they’ve missed the boat when it comes to getting involved with cryptocurrencies, but this is not the case. If you think that cryptocurrency is going to continue to grow, then 2023 is as good a time as any to get started buying your preferred currencies.
Litecoin (LTC) Displays Consolidation – Can We Expect A Reversal Soon?
The Litecoin price has shown considerable recovery ever since it reached its bottom in December 2022. LTC secured almost 50% appreciation in January this year. Currently, however, the altcoin has witnessed a price pullback and is consolidating on its daily chart. Over the last 24 hours, the Litecoin price moved...
U.S. Government Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Crypto Risk For Investors
The U.S. government is set to tighten regulations to mitigate the growing risks associated with the crypto industry. This development comes after increased scrutiny following the collapse of FTX and Terra Luna in 2022. In a press release on January 27, the White House put forward a comprehensive roadmap designed...
Fantom (FTM) Gains 39% In 7 Days Following Its Integration With Axelar Network
Fantom (FTM) has been one of the best-performing tokens of 2023, pulling off a series of impressive gains in the last few weeks. Following the market crash in late 2022, FTM began the new year trading as low as $0.2007, representing a 94.19% decline from its all-time high value of $3.46.
The Crypto Dream Team: Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Analysts have called Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) “The Crypto Dream Team” as these projects are expected to post massive gains in 2023, benefiting from their utility and real-world use cases. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is leading the charge, as its native token has skyrocketed...
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Don’t Offer The Same 1000x Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Market Analysts
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most beloved projects in the Defi space. It has been subject to much discussion, with many investors believing it could reach 1000x gains from its current price. Analysts have recently come forward to suggest that other popular tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) will not be able to offer the same potential as SNW.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Bullish Break To $120 Still In Sight
Litecoin price extended its increase above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. LTC is rising and might attempt a fresh rally above the $100 resistance. Litecoin started a fresh increase above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $90 and the 100 simple...
Shiba Inu Observes Highest Rise In Burn Rate – Is This Normal?
SHIB token burn rates are seemingly rising on the Shiba Inu network. The current number of Shiba Inu burn trackers is quite surprising. However, data shows it is due to the degenerative performance of the SHIB burning machine. On-chain data shows that the SHIB burn rate observed a massive 1682.07%...
“Gold has been the best performing investment asset over the last two decades”: an interview with Easygold
The price of gold is currently outperforming the majority of the other investment options available to retail traders including stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies. In January this year, it became known that many central banks are stockpiling gold, which was an additional sign that the precious metal is expected to play a vital role in the financial and investment world in the foreseeable future.
Dogecoin: Can Elon Musk’s McDonald’s Offer Give DOGE A ‘Happy’ Price?
Dogecoin, the original memecoin, is currently showing a solid performance, retesting its current resistance which is at $0.09370. According to Coinhecko, the token is still up in all time frames with the biggest gains being made in the monthly time frame at 27%. This bullish continuation is the result of Elon Musk’s recent mentions of the coin.
