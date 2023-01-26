Lily Hickson and Ashtyn Magnuson each had hat tricks to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham 9-0 in District 21-5A play Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Kate Homeyer had a goal and four assists, while Carson Walter had a goal and an assist. Chloe Murr also had a goal. Ella Goodwin had two assists, and Avery Carnes had one as the Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO