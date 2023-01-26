Read full article on original website
SAN ANGELO, TX— Here’s an updated list of all the games that will be played on Monday and Tuesday. Monday 1/30 Forsan Buffaloes @ Sonora Broncos VG-5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m. Wall Hawks @ Ballinger Bearcats VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m. Ozona Lions @ Sterling City Eagles VG-4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m. Water Valley […]
After a 34-34 tie after three and trailing briefly in the fourth quarter, Shiner dug down deep. The Comanches battled and found a way to win in a 50-43 decision Jan. 24 at home against Bloomington. “They won’t all be pretty,” Shiner head coach Jeff Akin said of the Comanche win. Ryan Peterson led Shiner in the book with 17 points bagged and Carson Schuette scored 15 points and made some clutch…
Lily Hickson and Ashtyn Magnuson each had hat tricks to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham 9-0 in District 21-5A play Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Kate Homeyer had a goal and four assists, while Carson Walter had a goal and an assist. Chloe Murr also had a goal. Ella Goodwin had two assists, and Avery Carnes had one as the Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play.
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team won the first optional meet of the season Thursday at Rudder. The Lady Tigers finished with 106.4 points followed by Rudder (105.05) and College Station (100). Rudder’s Savannah Hall finished second on the vault, third on the floor exercise, fourth on the uneven parallel...
