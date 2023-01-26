Read full article on original website
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another country: book
During his tenure in the White House, former President Trump floated the idea of striking North Korea with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to the new afterword of a book from New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt. Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly was reportedly concerned by…
The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump
The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.
Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?
The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Tucker Carlson Goes Full Tucker Carlson On Storming Of Government Offices In Brazil
The Fox News host parroted the rhetoric of the rioting supporters of the so-called "Trump of the Tropics," defeated former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to date
The claim made by Sicknick's family that Trump is responsible for his son's death in a car accident is the most severe charge made to date. The claim made by Brian Sicknick's family, an officer who died after responding to the January 6 insurrection, that former President Donald Trump is responsible for his son's death is the most severe charge made to date.
Donald Trump Reportedly Worried Republicans Visiting His Club Are 'Wearing A Wire'
Former President Donald Trump was reportedly worried about persons in his inner circle wearing a “wire” and his phones being tapped. What Happened: Trump asked his close associates this summer if he was being snooped on by federal authorities, RollingStone reported citing people familiar with the matter. A...
Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’
Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report
Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
"Too much baggage": Top N.H. GOPers done with Trump even before his Saturday speech
Donald Trump's speech at a New Hampshire high school on Saturday is being greeted with a mixture of yawns and trepidation among Republican Party insiders as he tries to ramp up interest in his third presidential bid. The former president is headed to Salem, New Hampshire, and Columbia, South Carolina,...
Donald Trump Promises 2024 Will Be a 'Monster'
The former president is optimistic about his party and his own chances in 2024, while the GOP still remains without a House speaker.
It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy
In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
Nikki Haley Takes Swipe at Donald Trump As He Holds Rally in Her Home State
"It's time for a new generation to lead," Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.
MSNBC
Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general
When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
MSNBC
Donald Trump just keeps losing
Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
