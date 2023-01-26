ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21

Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
FLORIDA STATE
Tom Still: Data privacy legislation needed, but is federal version possible?

State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, the Republican Assembly member and software entrepreneur from western Wisconsin, tells a story that helps explain why he’s interested in passing a state data privacy bill in this legislative session. Zimmerman’s family owns a dog with the annoying habit of chewing up shoes, furniture and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE
Artists sought to help with Kansas suffrage memorial

The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of...
KANSAS STATE
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
PROGRESS/DECEMBER 2022: Agriculture marks $50B SC impact

COLUMBIA — Agriculture has a $50 billion impact on South Carolina's economy, a goal the state's agriculture chief celebrated in December. South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers celebrated the milestone during a December press conference. "From farmers to foresters, from poultry plants to paper mills, from turf grass to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind

Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
OREGON STATE
PROGRESS/OCTOBER 2022: S.C. kicks off I-26 widening project

Standing atop an Interstate 26 overpass, Gov. Henry McMaster signaled for an excavator operator to officially commence work below. “Hit it, brother,” McMaster said into the radio he was holding during an October press conference. The S.C. General Assembly in June approved spending nearly $2 billion on the widening...
COLUMBIA, SC

