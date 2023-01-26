Read full article on original website
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
Attorney Mike McIntyre Formally Presented with the NC State Bar’s Highest Honor
RALEIGH, NC—In February 2021, the North Carolina State Bar awarded attorney Mike McIntyre with its highest honor for demonstrating exemplary service to the legal profession, the John B. McMillian Distinguished Service Award. A formal presentation of the award was delayed because of the pandemic. Just recently, on December 9,...
Fayetteville's Black community calls for change in police culture in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
With another Black man killed by police officers making headlines across the country, Fayetteville leaders are speaking up about changes that need to happen immediately.
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day. February wi
Church to hold chicken bog Sunday
LUMBERTON — The Chestnut Street Methodist Church has planned a Doris’ Kids Chicken Bog on Sunday, after the worship service at abo
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
Larrell Murchison Read To Emereau Second-Grade Classes
On Friday, January 27th, the three second-grade classes of Emereau Charter School were getting questions ready to ask Larrell Murchison, the defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. He was coming to their school to answer some questions for them and read them the book “Oh the places you will go” by Dr. Seuss.
From unknown to superstar: North Meck. junior has more than two dozen D-1 offers
"It was kind of funny because I be walking around Charlotte doing Door Dash," said Isaiah Evans. "Everyone [that I picked up food for was] like I know you, 'You play basketball!'"
Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
Chavis appointed to the Lumbee Guaranty Bank board of directors
PEMBROKE — Kyle R. Chavis has been appointed to serve on the Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s board of directors. Chavis serves a
Homes evacuated in North Carolina because of possible explosives, sheriff says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
McKamey Headed for Death Row
James Edward McKamey will become the 137th inmate on North Carolina’s Death Row when he is transferred from the Columbus County Detention Center in the coming days. After mandatory appeals, McKamey will face lethal injection in the first capital murder conviction and sentence in Columbus County in more than a decade. McKamey killed beloved Whiteville music teacher Carol Greer in 2016, and stabbed her neighbor, Reshonta Love, 19 times.
Why a North Carolina triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Local roundup: Rams prevail in OT at Jack Britt
FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned an overtime win in a 54-47 decision at Jack Britt Friday. Jack B
Woman wrongfully arrested in NC drive-by shooting case, receives settlement from police
Police accused the woman of using her white Nissan Sedan in a drive-by shooting on July 18 outside of a vape shop on Camden Road. She was then pulled over and arrested two days later.
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - People in the small community of Red Springs came together on Wednesday night at First Missionary Baptist Church to honor the victims of a deadly shooting. Among those in attendance was Red Springs Mayor Ed Henderson. “I knew all of the victims as well as...
