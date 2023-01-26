Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
Hoboken’s controversial proposed rent control amendment explained, item by item
Hoboken’s City Council is expected to vote this week on the most expansive amendment to its rent control ordinance in years. In preparation, the city held a community Zoom meeting last week, in which attorney Barry Sarkisian, who specializes in rent control and who the city recently hired, broke down each of the proposed changes. Landlord and tenant groups remain against the amendment overall.
Condo association ordered to give public river access has a $3M plan, attorney says
An Edgewater condo association that was ordered to grant access to its property for a section of the Hudson River Walkway had been working on a $3 million plan to build a bulkhead and walkway before the lawsuit was filed, its attorney said. The plans call for an eight foot...
MTA cuts free Wi-Fi from NYC buses
The MTA is no longer offering free Wi-Fi on its fleet of buses. MTA officials said roughly 2% of the agency's bus riders used the free internet access. [ more › ]
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
Livingston Police Increase Security Following Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Temple
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect approaching the temple at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail, then lighting it and tossing it at the front door. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple, police said. The suspect, believed to be a Caucasian male, then fled down the driveway and away from the scene. Law enforcement officials in neighboring communities have since...
jerseydigs.com
Newly Renovated, Historically Charming Condos Come to Market in Coveted Hilltop, Jersey City
Sponsored by Megan Gülick / Corcoran Sawyer Smith. 91A Magnolia brings three newly renovated three- and four-bedroom condo homes to Jersey City's sought after Hilltop neighborhood. Written by Jersey Digs. Three residences have hit the market in the vibrant and coveted Hilltop community just off Journal Square in Jersey...
Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department. One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel. The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan
Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
Passaic Valley Water Commission Begins Shutting Off Water Services
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PCWC) has begun shutting off water services for households with unpaid bills. There are approximately 7,500 delinquent accounts, totaling about $12.5 million throughout the Commission’s entire service area, officials said. “We’re shutting off about 30 accounts per day, weather permitting,” Bryan Frierson, Senior Public Information Assistant at PVWC told TAPinto Paterson. “We do not want to shut people off, so we’re encouraging our customers to call PVWC’s Customer Service Department for an interest-free payment plan.” Customers can also check eligibility for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program by visiting pvwc.com. If a customer applies for the water bill assistance and receives a confirmation number, they need to call customer service and provide that confirmation number. For application help and more information, dial 211 or 800-510-3102, text your zip code to 898-211 or email info@nj211.org. Customers can also call customer service at 973-340-4300.
Fatal shooting in Jersey City Heights Sunday night
A man was fatally shot on Summit Avenue in Jersey City Sunday night, the second homicide in the city in less than a week. The shooting occurred after 9 p.m. in the Heights, between Irving and Poplar streets, about a block from Washington Park. Police said in radio transmissions the...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Person shot twice on Jersey City street early Sunday
A man was shot twice in an early morning incident on a Jersey City street Sunday, police said in radio transmissions. Police said in the transmissions that the the man’s injuries — he was reported shot in the groin and femur — were life-threatening. The victim was shot on Forrest Street between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
City settles dispute over future of Sears, Roebuck and Co. building from 1932
The city of Hackensack has reached a settlement agreement in its dispute with the parent company of Sears concerning redevelopment of the retailer’s historic building on Main Street. Under the settlement with Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, any future development of the landmark Sears building...
Was Amy DeGise drunk when she hit that bicyclist in Jersey City? | Moran
I’m new to living in Hudson County, but I must say I’m impressed by the well-greased machine of sleaze they have built here in Jersey City after attending my first meeting of the city council on Wednesday. It came one day after Councilwoman Amy DeGise, part of the...
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires Team for West New York sees over 600 attendees, including HCDO support, at 1st event
Sires Team for West New York saw over 600 attendees, including a significant number of Hudson County Democratic Organization mainstays, at their first fundraiser at The Graycliff in Moonachie last night. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that Sires, a colleague in Washington D.C. for 16 years, is “indispensable” for...
Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1