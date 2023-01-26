ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Hoboken’s controversial proposed rent control amendment explained, item by item

Hoboken’s City Council is expected to vote this week on the most expansive amendment to its rent control ordinance in years. In preparation, the city held a community Zoom meeting last week, in which attorney Barry Sarkisian, who specializes in rent control and who the city recently hired, broke down each of the proposed changes. Landlord and tenant groups remain against the amendment overall.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Police Increase Security Following Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Temple

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect approaching the temple at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail, then lighting it and tossing it at the front door. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple, police said. The suspect, believed to be a Caucasian male, then fled down the driveway and away from the scene.  Law enforcement officials in neighboring communities have since...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department.  One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel.  The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
BoardingArea

It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan

Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Passaic Valley Water Commission Begins Shutting Off Water Services

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PCWC) has begun shutting off water services for households with unpaid bills. There are approximately 7,500 delinquent accounts, totaling about $12.5 million throughout the Commission’s entire service area, officials said. “We’re shutting off about 30 accounts per day, weather permitting,” Bryan Frierson, Senior Public Information Assistant at PVWC told TAPinto Paterson. “We do not want to shut people off, so we’re encouraging our customers to call PVWC’s Customer Service Department for an interest-free payment plan.”  Customers can also check eligibility for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program by visiting pvwc.com. If a customer applies for the water bill assistance and receives a confirmation number, they need to call customer service and provide that confirmation number.  For application help and more information, dial 211 or 800-510-3102, text your zip code to 898-211 or email info@nj211.org. Customers can also call customer service at 973-340-4300. 
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in Jersey City Heights Sunday night

A man was fatally shot on Summit Avenue in Jersey City Sunday night, the second homicide in the city in less than a week. The shooting occurred after 9 p.m. in the Heights, between Irving and Poplar streets, about a block from Washington Park. Police said in radio transmissions the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Person shot twice on Jersey City street early Sunday

A man was shot twice in an early morning incident on a Jersey City street Sunday, police said in radio transmissions. Police said in the transmissions that the the man’s injuries — he was reported shot in the groin and femur — were life-threatening. The victim was shot on Forrest Street between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Paterson Times

Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue

Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
