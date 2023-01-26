Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing

Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing.

Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.

Ten55 announced its Tuesday closure on its website .

Famous Sam's manager Lionel Tapia told KGUN 9 the location would close at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Manager Lionel Tapia confirms owner Mark Rhude sold the building.

Famous Sam's employees are getting offered jobs at other locations.

"We are going to fit them in at other stores," Tapia said.

