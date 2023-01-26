ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing.

Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.

Ten55 announced its Tuesday closure on its website .

Famous Sam's manager Lionel Tapia told KGUN 9 the location would close at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Manager Lionel Tapia confirms owner Mark Rhude sold the building.

Famous Sam's employees are getting offered jobs at other locations.

"We are going to fit them in at other stores," Tapia said.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

