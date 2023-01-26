ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore passed over by Panthers; Carolina hires HC

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vl6WM_0kSUsesp00

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore isn’t going anywhere. Well, he’s not going to Carolina. Or, more accurately, he’s not going to Carolina to be their next head coach.

The Panthers have chosen Frank Reich as their next head coach, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The former Colts coach was let go by Indianapolis earlier this season after guiding the team to a 3-5-1 start.

Moore had been the last of the candidates to interview for the position. And after his Tuesday visit turned into a two-day meeting with the Panthers front office, many took that to mean that the 34-year-old might be a leading prospect for the job.

Rapoport confirmed via Twitter that Moore “really, really stood out in his interviews” and that he “made this a very tough decision” for Panthers brass. But in the end, Carolina owner David Tepper opted to stick with someone who had previous head coaching experience.

The Carolina job was the only one that Moore has interviewed for so far this offseason, but after talks last year with the Vikings and Dolphins reportedly went well (Moore also interviewed with Philadelphia the year prior), it’s thought that the ex-Boise State quarterback will remain a name to watch as the coaching carousel continues to turn.

His place in Dallas could also be something to monitor. The Cowboys parted ways with six assistants on Wednesday, including offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, and assistant head coach Rob Davis, among others. Whether the staff shakeup in Dallas is done or what those moves could mean for those who are staying remains to be seen.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.  According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans.  Ryans is expected to ...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
thecomeback.com

Cowboys make huge coaching decision; NFL world reacts

Ending days of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that team sources indicate Moore and the Cowboys reached a “mutual decision” for his departure. Head coach Mike McCarthy will call the offensive plays in 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy