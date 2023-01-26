ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrstown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023

Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

David J Bookheimer obituary 1960~2023

David J Bookheimer, Age 62, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on January 26, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. David was born on November 27, 1960, in Chambersburg, PA, a son of Betty Bookheimer of Carlisle and formerly of Fayetteville and the late Lawrence Bookheimer.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jere P Brehm obituary 1939~2023

Jere P Brehm, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born August 11, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Philip W. and Marianna Bowen Brehm. Jere was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, he went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023

Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Gregory L Dixon obituary 1949~2023

Gregory L Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville. Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023

Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023

Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023

Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023

Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023

Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023

Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy