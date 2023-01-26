Read full article on original website
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
David J Bookheimer obituary 1960~2023
David J Bookheimer, Age 62, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on January 26, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. David was born on November 27, 1960, in Chambersburg, PA, a son of Betty Bookheimer of Carlisle and formerly of Fayetteville and the late Lawrence Bookheimer.
Jere P Brehm obituary 1939~2023
Jere P Brehm, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born August 11, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Philip W. and Marianna Bowen Brehm. Jere was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, he went...
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker 1948~2023
Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Biglerville. He was born May 7, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, as the son of the late George King and Oneida Jane (Bream) Hawbaker. Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a...
Gregory L Dixon obituary 1949~2023
Gregory L Dixon, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 19,1949 in Gettysburg to Herman and Ethel (Beamer) Dixon, Jr. of Biglerville. Greg was partner in the former Fun Season Motorcycle and Snowmobile Store in Biglerville. He was employed...
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023
Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Richard L “Pop” Bateman 1953~2023
Mr. Richard L “Pop” Bateman, 69, of Ash Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in his home. Born October 5, 1953 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and June (Agro) Bateman. Mr. Bateman was employed by the State of...
Harold N Gingrich Jr. obituary 1951~2023
Mr. Harold N Gingrich Jr., 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born June 9, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr., and Dorothy (Albright) Gingrich. Harold was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023
Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
Harry E Keen obituary 1937~2023
Harry E Keen, 85, a long-time resident of East Waterford, PA, passed away at his home on January 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta M. (Culbertson) Keen. Born February 10, 1937, in West Chester, PA, he was a son of the late David F....
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
Jerry E Owens obituary 1943~2023
Jerry E Owens, 79, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born June 5, 1943 in Birchleaf, VA, he was the son of Caudle W. and Allene L. Viers Owens. Jerry...
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
