ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

ECRMC will continue serving as a base hospital

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsweR_0kSUqfpy00

Hospital says it sent notification to Imperial County prematurely; now looking at how it can remain a base hospital for the Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced to the community in a news conference that it will continue serving as a base hospital, after it had sent a notification to Imperial County saying it wouldn't offer those services after March 22.

ECRMC members, the City of El Centro, and hospital leadership held a news conference Thursday morning to give an update regarding the hospital's services.

“I want our community to know that El Centro Regional Medical Center is open. Our emergency room is open to provide medical services to our community. We are working closely with our hospital administration and local healthcare providers. We will continue to provide quality healthcare services to our community," President of the Board of Directors for ECRMC Tomas Oliva said.

“The hospital’s Emergency Department continues to be open 24/7 with Board-certified Physicians, and the staff is ready to respond to any emergency medical need, including maternal and pediatric emergencies," said Chief Nursing Officer Suzanne Martinez.

Martinez said that even though they submitted a termination notice of base hospital services to the county in December, the board rescinded the notice earlier this week to make sure emergency services continue.

News 11 spoke to Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District this week. Pioneer's said it could take over base hospital services if ECRMC were to stop those services.

Base hospitals work with Emergency Medical Services while they are caring for patients in the field before they arrive in a hospital.

Priorly, ECRMC had said being a base hospital was costing them from $200,000 to $250,000 a year.

All of this comes after the hospital closed its obstetrics and delivery departments, consolidating with Pioneers. Before that ECRMC had announced a partnership with Healthcare Management Partners, announcing a new CEO and CFO, who we recently learned cut ties with the hospital.

ECRMC said it lost millions of dollars in revenue last year.

Visit us at kyma.com for the latest updates on this developing story.

The post ECRMC will continue serving as a base hospital appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Big changes coming to ECRMC

El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kawc.org

MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight

After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
yumadailynews.com

Yuma County makes way for new admin building

YUMA – Visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice some changes as Pilkington Construction prepares for the demolition of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The building will enable County residents and others to obtain multiple services in one convenient downtown location.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Arizona lawmakers address border crisis

Lawmakers from both the Arizona House of Representatives and the State Senate addressed the public health crisis in Arizona due to the border crisis and the resulting importation of crime, illegal narcotics, human smuggling, and sex trafficking. The post Arizona lawmakers address border crisis appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy