South Carolina State

When Does 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' Premiere on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago

The jury selection for Alex Murdaugh‘s high-profile murder trial began earlier this week. The disbarred lawyer has been charged with killing his wife , Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, after the two were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in South Carolina’s Low Country. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, a three-episode docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal , debuts this February on Netflix.

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the upcoming documentary explores the unraveling of the once-prominent Murdaugh legacy as a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups are brought to light. Netflix’s docuseries premieres next month, but there are a variety of programs about the family now streaming on various platforms (more on that below).

Here’s when Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal debuts on Netflix.
When Does Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Premiere on Netflix?
The three-part series premieres Wednesday, February 22 on Netflix.
Are There Additional Murdaugh Family Documentaries?
Yep. Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is now streaming on HBO Max , and the three-episode docuseries Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty is available on discovery+ and InvestigationDiscovery.com (with a valid cable login). You can also purchase the series on Amazon .
Is There A Dateline Episode About The Murdaugh Family?
Yes. “Dark Waters” (Season 31, Episode 8) explores the deaths and legal cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh. The episode is currently streaming on Peacock .

Photo: Getty


Is There A Murdaugh Murders Podcast?
You bet. Created by Mandy Matney, all 92 episodes of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast are available to stream on iTunes, Spotify, and the show’s website.
Has Netflix Released The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Trailer?
Yep. You can watch the official trailer on Netflix’s YouTube channel .

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premieres Wednesday, February 22 on Netflix.

