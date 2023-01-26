On Monday, we had a discussion on the Country Roads Confidential about what this week would mean for West Virginia University men's basketball. I mentioned at the time that the Mountaineers could really set the narrative for the team moving forward - for better or for worse. And, with the team defeating Texas Tech in Lubbock on Wednesday, then beating No. 15-ranked Auburn on Saturday, Bob Huggins' squad did just that. Check out the video above for this morning's two-minute take on that.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO