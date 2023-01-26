Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Holds Off No. 15 Auburn 80-77 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the 2022-23 edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, West Virginia held off No. 15 Auburn in the closing moments, winning 80-77. Auburn (16-5, 6-2 SEC) had a chance to tie at the buzzer with the three-pointer failing to drop. WVU G Erik Stevenson connected on...
With an opportunity (or two), WVU Hoops set a new narrative
On Monday, we had a discussion on the Country Roads Confidential about what this week would mean for West Virginia University men's basketball. I mentioned at the time that the Mountaineers could really set the narrative for the team moving forward - for better or for worse. And, with the team defeating Texas Tech in Lubbock on Wednesday, then beating No. 15-ranked Auburn on Saturday, Bob Huggins' squad did just that. Check out the video above for this morning's two-minute take on that.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Mountaineers Take Down Second Top-15 Team in 10 Days
Morgantown, W.Va. — After a slow start in Big 12 play, the Mountaineers have seemed to turn things around winning its last three of four games, including the Jan. 28th win over top-15 team, Auburn Tigers. Erik Stevenson also turned things around to deliver a 31 point game, including...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 15 Auburn
West Virginia will host No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Auburn heads into Morgantown with a 16-4 record and a 6-2 start in the SEC to set them up in the top 15. The Tigers have notable wins over Arkansas, Northwestern and Florida.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players reacted to the huge win. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Dante Stills told our Mike Asti which NFL teams he’s been hearing from the most at the Shrine Bowl. WVU Product Dante Stills Reveals Which NFL Teams Are Showing Interest in...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 Recruit Obinna Onwuka’s Versatility Would be Invaluable to West Virginia
If you want versatility in a player, look no further than Obinna Onwuka. The three-star West Virginia recruit of the 2024 class feels his versatility allows him to excel at multiple defensive positions. Onwuka, an Upper Marlboro, Maryland native who currently attends Charles Herbert Flowers High School, detailed his recruiting...
Quick Hits: Future of Big 12/SEC Challenge, Finding Minutes For Wilson & Okonkwo + More
WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star CB Recruit Hudauri Hines Announces Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia’s plan to rebuild the future of the secondary means going after some top recruits and dong so as early as possible. On Friday, a three-star cornerback from Indianapolis, Indiana announced he’s received a full-ride scholarship offer from WVU. Listed at 6’2″, 185 pounds, Hudauri Hines, who attends Franklin Central High School, is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Receives Commitment from Fairmont Senior K Nate Flower
West Virginia football received a commitment from Fairmont Senior kicker Nate Flower. Flower is a part of the class of 2023. Flower announced his commitment on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “First, a huge huge thank you to my parents, my siblings, my family, my coaches, and my Fairmont Senior family. I...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, Players on Recent Stretch, Break Before TCU
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players talked with the media on Jan. 24, 2022. They all touched on their recent string of games and a break before their next matchup with TCU on Saturday. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking...
voiceofmotown.com
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
Appalachian band awaits release of new album
A new album from the Appalachian-native Davisson Brothers Band promises to be their best.
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
Comments / 1