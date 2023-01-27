ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Recent rains mean big boost to state water deliveries

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zQ3I_0kSUo3n700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Thursday that the recent storms have permitted the State Water Project to boost deliveries to 30% of the requested water supply – a 25% increase from what was announced at the end of 2022.

Back on December 1, the Department of Water Resources stated that only 5% of requested supplies would be delivered.

RELATED: This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought

State officials say the substantially increased allocation is a direct result of the extreme weather in late December and early January. California was hammered by nine atmospheric rivers that helped fill reservoirs and dramatically increase the Sierra Nevada snowpack, according to the Department of Water Resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AakRn_0kSUo3n700
Graph image provided by the California Department of Water Resources.

“We are pleased that we can increase the allocation now and provide more water to local water agencies,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “These storms made clear the importance of our efforts to modernize our existing water infrastructure for an era of intensified drought and flood.”

The water delivery forecast does not take into account the current Sierra Nevada snowpack. State officials are scheduled to conduct snow surveys on February 1, March 1, April 1, and May 1 and may further update the allocation as the water supply outlook becomes clearer with the new data.

The Department of Water Resources warns that the recent storms could still give way to warm and dry conditions – adding that Californians should continue to use water wisely ahead of a possible return of drought conditions.

