These are the best laptop stands for Mac and Windows
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you’re working from home or in the office, it’s important you do it comfortably to prevent fatigue to your wrists, hands, neck, and eyes. A good laptop stand is essential nowadays; it can elevate your comfort and improve your health and workflow. Whether you’re using one of the best Mac computers, a Windows machine, a Chromebook, or a Linux computer, there’s a desk and a stand for everyone. In this guide, we collected the best laptop stands that you can buy today.
Save up to 28 percent on a new Google Pixel 6
Google's Pixel 6 series is, without a doubt, an important milestone in the company's smartphone business, as Google finally decided to evolve and introduce a fresh and new design that made its phones stand out in an endless sea of squared slabs. The best part is that they're still one of the best options for any Google fan, as these smartphones are currently available for as low as $470.
Save up to $120 on the Motorola Edge Plus, Moto G Stylus and more
Motorola is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the United States, as it offers great hardware for its low, mid-tier, and high-end smartphones. Motorola makes excellent affordable smartphones, and we have three deals lined up, including the Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola G Power, and the Moto G Stylus.
Doogee V30 Review: A Tough Phone That Delivers
Doogee has a long-standing reputation for creating rugged smartphones that are designed to handle even the toughest conditions. The brand's S89 and S89 Pro even made it to our list of smartphones with insane battery life, but they have often been criticized for lacking the advanced features found in flagship devices. However, all of that changes with the introduction of the Doogee V30. This latest smartphone from Doogee packs a lot of premium features, including the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 5G connectivity, a stunning 108MP main camera, and much more.
The 43-inch Amazon Fire smart TV can be yours for just $259.99
Amazon Fire TVs are excellent smart TVs if you're on the budget, or if you're looking to save a few bucks. It offers competitive features to other devices, great Amazon services integration, and contains all your favorite movies, tv shows, and applications from your favorite streaming services. If you're due for an upgrade, you're in luck, as you can save up to 30% on the new Amazon Fire TV 4-series smart TV. Unless you're after a new smart TV, we also recommend you check out our best streaming devices guide.
