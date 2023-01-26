Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Doogee has a long-standing reputation for creating rugged smartphones that are designed to handle even the toughest conditions. The brand's S89 and S89 Pro even made it to our list of smartphones with insane battery life, but they have often been criticized for lacking the advanced features found in flagship devices. However, all of that changes with the introduction of the Doogee V30. This latest smartphone from Doogee packs a lot of premium features, including the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 5G connectivity, a stunning 108MP main camera, and much more.

