ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 4

Related
wcsx.com

Let’s Make Faygo Michigan’s Official Drink! Sign The Petition

We had the debate last week about which pop should be the official drink of our great state of Michigan. Faygo won the overall voting, so now we have a petition to make it happen! Last week we found out that Michigan does not have an official drink, it is time to change that! Below you will find a petition we created to help Faygo gain the honor of being our states drink!
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Forecasters Can’t Predict Yesterday Let Alone Tomorrow- Screamin

We can put a drone on Mars but we can’t forecast tomorrow’s weather. Truthfully I think it would be more fun if we include the weather in sports betting online. Just think of the odds and the payoff when forecasters are incorrect yet again. I really don’t think it’s the weather person’s fault. Like odds makers in sports betting, there are variables that all add up to a prediction. Cold fronts, high-Pressure systems, dew Points, and a lot of lingoes that are confusing but sound so cool.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy