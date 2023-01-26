Read full article on original website
Let’s Make Faygo Michigan’s Official Drink! Sign The Petition
We had the debate last week about which pop should be the official drink of our great state of Michigan. Faygo won the overall voting, so now we have a petition to make it happen! Last week we found out that Michigan does not have an official drink, it is time to change that! Below you will find a petition we created to help Faygo gain the honor of being our states drink!
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
The biggest fish caught in Michigan was 193 pounds. See the record-holder by species.
Not all “big fish” stories are tall tales. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps track of the biggest fish caught in Michigan for each species. The fish must be weighed on a commercial scale and verified by a state fisheries biologist.
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
Michigan boy, 6, spends $1k on Grubhub: ‘Doorbell just kept ringing, cars kept coming’
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI - The doorbell just kept ringing and the cars just kept coming. A 6-year-old Michigan boy went on a wild $1,000-dollar spending spree - like he was on a game show - using his father’s Grubhub account, ordering large amounts of food from numerous area restaurants.
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
wcsx.com
Michigan Forecasters Can’t Predict Yesterday Let Alone Tomorrow- Screamin
We can put a drone on Mars but we can’t forecast tomorrow’s weather. Truthfully I think it would be more fun if we include the weather in sports betting online. Just think of the odds and the payoff when forecasters are incorrect yet again. I really don’t think it’s the weather person’s fault. Like odds makers in sports betting, there are variables that all add up to a prediction. Cold fronts, high-Pressure systems, dew Points, and a lot of lingoes that are confusing but sound so cool.
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Small Michigan coastal town ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the U.S.
LELAND, MI - You’ll have no shortage of Instagrammable photos after visiting this small coastal town. One of Michigan’s most picturesque places is getting some love from a national publication. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland among the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. “Fishtown,”...
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
wcsx.com
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
3 Popular Michigan Restaurants Make Nat’l Must Try List For 2023
Foodies, there's more to celebrate in the Michigan food scene. Three restaurants have made a national "must-try" list from Yelp's Top 100. These aren't TV famous spots like you'd see on 'Man Vs Food.'. Which restaurants in Michigan are nationally known?. First up: Chadd's Bistro - 1838 E Auburn Rd,...
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
wkzo.com
AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
