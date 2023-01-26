The reason is simple — they’ve lost to some pretty good teams and they know it. “It’s not like it’s just an embarrassment,” KU junior Jalen Wilson said earlier this week while meeting with the media to preview Saturday’s road game at Kentucky. “It’s just, how can we fine-tune things quickly and understand that all teams in the Big 12 are going to lose games. It’s not just us. I mean, we lose three games in a row and we’re still in right shape to win the conference. If we can just worry about whatever’s in front of us and not what’s behind us, we’ll be fine.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO