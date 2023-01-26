ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSNT News

Kansas wins dog fight against blue-blood Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (KSNT) – In the middle of a rare three-game losing streak for Kansas men’s basketball, the Jayhawks got a break from the Big 12 to play Kentucky in a blue blood Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. Neither team led by double-digits in this back-and-forth affair, as the Jayhawks held on and ended their losing […]
LEXINGTON, KY
KSNT News

Big 12 finishes 7-3 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Annually, the Big 12 conference takes a mid-season break to compete in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. All ten conference schools go head-to-head against an SEC foe. This season, the Big 12 came out on top with 7 wins and 3 losses in the conference versus conference rivalry. West Virginia beats No. 15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KU Sports

Although no one in crimson and blue has been happy about 9th-ranked Kansas’ dropping three games in the past 11 days, there’s been a certain sense of calm about it among the KU players.

The reason is simple — they’ve lost to some pretty good teams and they know it. “It’s not like it’s just an embarrassment,” KU junior Jalen Wilson said earlier this week while meeting with the media to preview Saturday’s road game at Kentucky. “It’s just, how can we fine-tune things quickly and understand that all teams in the Big 12 are going to lose games. It’s not just us. I mean, we lose three games in a row and we’re still in right shape to win the conference. If we can just worry about whatever’s in front of us and not what’s behind us, we’ll be fine.”
LAWRENCE, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score

Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
LEXINGTON, KY
fsfreepressonline.com

FEATURE: Sherron Collins First Year Coaching

When former Kansas standout Sherron Collins was announced as the boys’ basketball head coach, it sent a wave of excitement throughout the Firebird fanbase. The start of the season aroused curiosity throughout the Lawrence community and excitement for the players, who have the opportunity to be coached by a player who helped the University of Kansas [KU] hoops win a national championship in 2008.
LAWRENCE, KS
scenicstates.com

5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers

When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox56news.com

Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate

Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO

