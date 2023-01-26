Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Constable says scammer posing as a local business
Jasper County Precinct 1 Constable Jimmy Hensarling warned over the weekend that a scammer is posing as a local business, and he says the scammer tried to target him along with other people. According to Hensarling, he and others received a Facebook message claiming to be from Pop’s Kajun Kitchen...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 26th, 2023
Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 01/19/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 26th, 2023:. Brookeland – 3 (Was 2 on 01/19/23) Jasper – 10 (Was 12 on 01/19/23) Kirbyville – 6 (Was 6 on 01/19/23) Buna – 1 (Was 9 on 01/19/23)
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
kjas.com
ATM stolen in Jasper, possible parts of it found in NW Jasper County
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says parts of an automatic teller machine discovered on Saturday afternoon could possibly be from an ATM that was stolen the night before in Jasper. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said the ATM was stolen from a game room near the...
kjas.com
Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell
Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell, 74, of Jasper, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Beaumont, Texas. Patricia was born on October 13, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Carl Haney and Helen Deaver Haney. Patricia had a rewarding career as a triage nurse and retired from...
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
12newsnow.com
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
KFDM-TV
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Orange County jury sends man to prison for 50 years for shooting at deputies in 2020
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A jury convicted and sentenced a man this week for firing several shots at Orange County deputies nearly three years ago. Joshua Michael Sykes, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years behind bars after an Orange County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer according to prosecutor Reese Rhodes.
kagstv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
12newsnow.com
'Everything went numb' : Newton man grateful to be alive after being struck by lightning
Doctors at the hospital in Jasper were stunned to see Dean walking. They said since the lightning traveled through his body, he should've had a heart attack.
