» No. 3 Michigan fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 23-15, in its first home loss of the season; it was also U-M's first loss to the Buckeyes in four years. » Cameron Amine (165) and Mason Parris (Hwt) earned pins; Amine stuck No. 9 Carson Kharchla in the tiebreaker at 9:21, while Parris pinned Hogan Swenski at 6:07 for his 11th fall this season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO