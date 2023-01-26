Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Related
mgoblue
Michigan Wins ITA Kick-Off to Advance to Indoor Championship
» Andrew Fenty tied Evan King as the winningest Wolverine in program history with 195 victories. » Michigan won its third ITA Kick-Off and reaches the ITA National Indoors for the third time since 2009. » The Wolverines have won the doubles point in all six matches this...
mgoblue
Fenty Makes History as Michigan Wins First Match of ITA Kick-Off
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Andrew Fenty won his 100th career doubles match -- becoming the first Wolverine to reach the century mark -- to highlight the fourth-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team's 4-0 win over Cal Poly in the opening match of the ITA Kick-Off on Saturday (Jan. 28).
mgoblue
Wolverines Punch Ticket to ITA Indoor Championship
Site: Stillwater, Okla. (Greenwood Tennis Center) Event: ITA Kickoff (Day 2 of 2) Records: U-M (3-0), OSU (2-1) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Feb. 4 -- vs. Oklahoma State (Varsity Tennis Center), Noon. STILLWATER, Okla. -- The No. 16-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team won the doubles point and Kari...
mgoblue
Wolverines Earn Seven Bonus Wins in Dominant Showing Over Maryland
» No. 3 Michigan earned bonus points in seven of nine individual wins to defeat Maryland 44-5 at Keen Arena. » Will Lewan (157 pounds) and Dylan Ragusin (133) earned first-period pins, while Matt Finesilver (184) and Mason Parris (Hwt) secured technical falls. » Maryland forfeited two matches...
mgoblue
Michigan Falls to Sharpshooting Penn State in Road Matinee
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Jett Howard returned from injury with 21 points behind five three-pointers, but the University of Michigan men's basketball team lost 83-61 to Penn State on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) at the Bryce Jordan Center. Leaders and Best. Howard scored a team-high 21 points, while Kobe Bufkin...
mgoblue
Ammenhauser, Holman, Sutherland Set Records on Last Day at Lenny Lyles Invite
Site: Louisville, Ky. (Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center) Event: PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational (Day 2 of 2) Next U-M Event: Friday, Feb. 3 -- at Meyo Invitational (South Bend, Ind.), TBD. • Complete Results (PDF) LOUISVILLE, Ky. Riley Ammenhauser and Savannah Sutherland and junior Ziyah Holman set meet and...
mgoblue
Fantilli Brothers Lead Michigan to Win Over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team racked up seven goals against sixth-ranked Penn State on Friday night inside a sold-out Yost Ice Arena for a 7-3 victory. Manning the crease and earning the win for Michigan was junior netminder Erik Portillo. The Swede was...
mgoblue
Michigan Wins Top-25 Matchup Against No. 24 Wisconsin, Rolls Past Pitt
» Michigan defeated No. 24 Wisconsin 164-134 and Pitt 194-106. » Jared Daigle, Wyatt Davis and Cameron Gammage each won two individual events, leading Michigan's nine first-place finishes. » Davis and Bence Szabados also were part of a pair of Michigan relay wins. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich....
mgoblue
Zeller Hurdles to Big Win on Day 1 at Lenny Lyles Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Senior Joshua Zeller made meet history on Friday (Jan. 27) as he led the way for the University of Michigan men's track and field team on the opening day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center. Zeller broke a facility...
mgoblue
Amine, Parris Pins Not Enough in Rivalry Loss to No. 6 Ohio State
» No. 3 Michigan fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 23-15, in its first home loss of the season; it was also U-M's first loss to the Buckeyes in four years. » Cameron Amine (165) and Mason Parris (Hwt) earned pins; Amine stuck No. 9 Carson Kharchla in the tiebreaker at 9:21, while Parris pinned Hogan Swenski at 6:07 for his 11th fall this season.
Comments / 0