Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 28
Midori, one of the most outstanding violinists of our time, will close out the 40th anniversary tour of her professional career with a solo concert — the only one in Texas — sponsored by the Friends of Chamber Music at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Tickets are sold out for the show but call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 to check on extras.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Tattoo artists descend on B-CS
Jami Fish has nine tattoos and is no stranger to Ink Masters conventions around the United States and even internationally. Along with her husband and son, the College Station resident was attending the sixth annual Bryan-College Station Ink Masters Tattoo Expo at the Brazos Center on Friday and had some advice for those interested in getting their first tattoo.
Texas A&M economists see decline in permitting activity for B-CS
Like Dallas-Fort Worth, which saw a 38% decline in new home construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Brazos Valley housing market is slowing down as well, according to economists at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Permits for new homes fell 12% locally in 2022, and new home starts as well as the number of homes ‘under construction’ are also declining.
College Station girls, boys powerlifting teams take second at Elgin Invitational
ELGIN — The College Station girls and boys powerlifting teams each placed second at the Elgin Invitational on Saturday. College Station’s Reese Sigler (132 pounds) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight classes, while Kylie Kramer (132), Jacee Oehlert (148) and Scarlett Whitacre (181) each placed second. Laura Rife (114), Keileigh Bowie (132), Madison Barber (148) and Jessica Kolodziejczyk (165) placed third. Ashley Harris (165) and Breanna Ihrig (259+) placed fifth with Bekah Raymond (165) sixth and Giovanna Castellani (148) eighth.
Media Availability: Austin Bost
Texas A&M baseball infielder Austin Bost visits with the media at Blue Bell Park during the Aggies' first press conference of the spring. (January 27, 2023)
Media Availability: Nathan Dettmer
Texas A&M baseball pitcher Nathan Dettmer visits with the media at Blue Bell Park during the Aggies' first press conference of the spring. (January 27, 2023)
Wellborn residents of College Station urged to attend input planning and development meetings
Residents of the Wellborn community in College Station gathered last week with members of the city’s planning and development services, to discuss the current condition of the area and seek feedback from residents on future possibilities. Naomi Sing, staff planner and project manager with the city’s planning and development...
Playing Through w/Brian Kortan Ep. 4
Texas A&M men's golf head coach Brian Kortan visits with William Paysse and Michael Heidelbaugh about the start of the spring season on the latest episode of "Playing Through". (January 27, 2023)
Watch: College Station police provide details on death at Wolf Pen Creek Park
College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning. Police said they received a 911 call at around 10 a.m. Friday of a reported deceased person found in the park's creek near the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. No...
A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team wins Rudder's optional meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team won the first optional meet of the season Thursday at Rudder. The Lady Tigers finished with 106.4 points followed by Rudder (105.05) and College Station (100). Rudder’s Savannah Hall finished second on the vault, third on the floor exercise, fourth on the uneven parallel...
No. 4 Texas A&M women's tennis team to host ITA Kickoff Weekend beginning Saturday
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 20 Florida, Florida Atlantic and Arizona in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M will face FAU at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Florida and Arizona will play. The winners will meet at...
No. 10 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeats SMU 172-108
DALLAS — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat SMU 172-108 on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. A&M’s winners included Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:38.28; 50 freestyle, 20.58; 200 individual medley, 1:47.86), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 49.27), Batuhan Filiz (500 freestyle, 4:27.54), Anze Fers Erzen (200 butterfly, 1:48.73), Kaloyan Bratanov (100 freestyle, 45.26), Thomas Shomper (200 backstroke, 1:48.32), Takuto Endo (3-meter springboard, 360.45) and Allen Bottego (1-meter springboard, 335.63).
Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 20 Pepperdine at ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play No. 20 Pepperdine in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at 2 p.m. Sunday at Stanford’s Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, California. The winner will face either No. 18 Stanford or Georgia Tech on Monday at...
No. 19 Aggie women's swimming and diving team beats Mustangs
DALLAS — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team easily put away SMU 176-113 on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. A&M’s winners included Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:52.39; 100 backstroke, 56.32), Duru Tanriverdi (1,000 freestyle, 10:12.52), Caroline Theil (100 breaststroke, 1:03.86), Charlotte Longbottom (200 breaststroke, 2:17.47), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39), Jordan Buechler (200 freestyle, 1:51.61), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:59.65), Giulia Goerigk (400 individual medley, 4:16.69), Joslyn Oakley (1-meter springboard, 290.10) and Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 310.23).
Texas A&M pitchers rally behind experience of Nathan Dettmer as spring practice opens
In a span of four days last summer, Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer experienced the extremes in the spectrum of emotions. The sophomore thought his one shot at a win in the College World Series was dashed when he failed to get out of the second inning in the Aggies’ opening day loss to Oklahoma 13-8. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle went back to the young but experienced starter in an elimination game against Notre Dame and Dettmer proved why he had been a front-end starter throughout part of the season in a seven-inning outing to earn the win.
Texas A&M softball team, new coach Trisha Ford throw out the welcome mat
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond. It’s fair to say she’s happy to be in Aggieland. The weather suited a typical opening weekend for the sport with drizzling rain and overcast skies, but...
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash
A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
Rudder boys basketball team wins again, sets up 21-5A showdown with A&M Consolidated
MAGNOLIA (7-21, 1-8) — Tyler Podhaisky 20, Joseph Solomon 9, Dustin Linvall 6, Allen Katherman 2, Cade Franklin 2. RUDDER (26-4, 8-1) — Kevin Holmes 22, Landon Heslip 17, Daniel Price 14, Jaquise Martin 3, Kentun King 2, Trey Bradford 2. Magnolia 6 11 13 9 — 39...
