In a span of four days last summer, Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer experienced the extremes in the spectrum of emotions. The sophomore thought his one shot at a win in the College World Series was dashed when he failed to get out of the second inning in the Aggies’ opening day loss to Oklahoma 13-8. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle went back to the young but experienced starter in an elimination game against Notre Dame and Dettmer proved why he had been a front-end starter throughout part of the season in a seven-inning outing to earn the win.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO