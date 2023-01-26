ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Karl Hoblitzelle Was Dallas’ Theater Magnate

Karl Hoblitzelle was born in 1879 in St. Louis, and after his early days working in a soap factory and as a farmer, his life changed when he worked at his hometown’s World’s Fair. During the fair, he met several performers with plenty of talent but nowhere to perform. Many of those actors and singers were from Texas, so after the fair closed, he moved to Dallas with $2,500 in his pocket to give them somewhere to perform.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas

Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Takes the BIG Plunge

The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman

A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
DALLAS, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas, Texas on Sunday morning, according to Dallas police officials. Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
Nick Reynolds

Dallas' Coyote Problem

Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth

Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX

