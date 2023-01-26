The look on Jonas Valanciunas’ face when he was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul was one of disbelief. Early in the second quarter on Saturday, Valanciunas became incredulous that the referees booted him from the game after he appeared to incidentally catch Taj Gibson in the head with an elbow after Gibson leaned in and fouled him.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO