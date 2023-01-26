Read full article on original website
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
One killed in Barry County three vehicle crash
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor by police in a fatal three vehicle crash in Barry County that took place on Friday, January 27. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township.
Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
Four charges filed against Coldwater mother in alleged shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting at a home just north of Coldwater which was reported...
