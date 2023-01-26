ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
MARSHALL, MI
wincountry.com

19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

One killed in Barry County three vehicle crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor by police in a fatal three vehicle crash in Barry County that took place on Friday, January 27. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
MARSHALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy