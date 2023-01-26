Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State and Local Tax Update—Fourth Quarter 2022
The year closed with no significant decisions from the Appellate Tax Board, which is likely due to its not having conducted in-person hearings since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board has indicated that it will resume normal activity early in the new year. Nevertheless, a decision from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court brought some closure to a sales tax issue impacting internet vendors.
Vinson & Elkins Adds Two Tax Controversy, Litigation Partners
Kathleen Pakenham and Adriana Wirtz have joined Vinson & Elkins from Cooley LLP as partners with the tax controversy and litigation practice in New York, the firm said Monday. Pakenham will serve as co-head of the tax controversy and litigation practice, according to the firm. She chaired the business department at Cooley and also served as partner in charge of the New York office and co-chair of the tax practice, Vinson & Elkins said.
Low-Carbon Concrete Tax Incentives Signed into Law in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Monday signed a bill that gives businesses tax credits for using concrete made with lower carbon emissions. Other states have measures that recommend studies of tax credits, but New Jersey is now the first in the nation with incentives on the books. The...
