Kathleen Pakenham and Adriana Wirtz have joined Vinson & Elkins from Cooley LLP as partners with the tax controversy and litigation practice in New York, the firm said Monday. Pakenham will serve as co-head of the tax controversy and litigation practice, according to the firm. She chaired the business department at Cooley and also served as partner in charge of the New York office and co-chair of the tax practice, Vinson & Elkins said.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO