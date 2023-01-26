Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Moves West Virginia, Oklahoma Up
The Big 12-SEC Challenge has officially wrapped up for the last time. In a day that saw multiple top-ranked teams in the SEC crumble to mid-level Big 12 teams, Joe Lunardi believes it’s more than just a fluke. The Big 12 ended the day going 7-3 with critical wins...
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim
Heim showed versatility as he put up numbers on both side of the ball Bethany this past season while also standing out on the track.
Projected college basketball rankings after Alabama gets pasted by Oklahoma
The No. 2-ranked Alabama got torched in Norman in an upset loss to Oklahoma and now we have to check out the projected college basketball rankings. On the heels of some chaotic results last week, there was an argument that Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide could’ve come in as the new No. 1 team in the latest college basketball rankings. They ended up just behind Purdue as the No. 2-ranked squad in the country. But that will change in the latest Top 25 after Saturday’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect
Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
pokesreport.com
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State's New Running Back Commitment Vailahi Talks Decision
STILLWATER – We caught up brand new Oklahoma State running back commitment Sesi Vailahi (Say-see Vy-lah-hee) on his way to the airport with his family to fly back home to Salt Lake City. The 5-11, 190-pound all-around talented football athlete confirmed to us that the Cowboys coaches intend to play him at running back. He also confirmed the comparisons we had heard.
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
405business.com
Clean Juice Opens Second Oklahoma Location, First in Edmond
The franchise is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar with more than 200 locations in the country. Clean Juice, an organic juice and food bar, recently opened its second location in Oklahoma and first location in Edmond. Edmond franchise owner Elizabeth Zuckermandel said she wanted to...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
tulsapeople.com
Sweet escape: Five Oklahoma destinations for chocolate this Valentine’s Day
Chocolate is perhaps the most traditional gift given every year for Valentine’s Day, and lucky for us, Oklahoma is a melting pot of locally made chocolates across the state. Why not pair a delicious treat with a little road trip with your sweetheart?. Guthrie is the original state capital....
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
