Shawnee, OK

heartlandcollegesports.com

Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology Moves West Virginia, Oklahoma Up

The Big 12-SEC Challenge has officially wrapped up for the last time. In a day that saw multiple top-ranked teams in the SEC crumble to mid-level Big 12 teams, Joe Lunardi believes it’s more than just a fluke. The Big 12 ended the day going 7-3 with critical wins...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Alabama gets pasted by Oklahoma

The No. 2-ranked Alabama got torched in Norman in an upset loss to Oklahoma and now we have to check out the projected college basketball rankings. On the heels of some chaotic results last week, there was an argument that Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide could’ve come in as the new No. 1 team in the latest college basketball rankings. They ended up just behind Purdue as the No. 2-ranked squad in the country. But that will change in the latest Top 25 after Saturday’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect

Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?

STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State's New Running Back Commitment Vailahi Talks Decision

STILLWATER – We caught up brand new Oklahoma State running back commitment Sesi Vailahi (Say-see Vy-lah-hee) on his way to the airport with his family to fly back home to Salt Lake City. The 5-11, 190-pound all-around talented football athlete confirmed to us that the Cowboys coaches intend to play him at running back. He also confirmed the comparisons we had heard.
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic

Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas

Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
405business.com

Clean Juice Opens Second Oklahoma Location, First in Edmond

The franchise is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar with more than 200 locations in the country. Clean Juice, an organic juice and food bar, recently opened its second location in Oklahoma and first location in Edmond. Edmond franchise owner Elizabeth Zuckermandel said she wanted to...
EDMOND, OK

