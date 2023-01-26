Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
‘Lashlighting,’ ‘de-influencing’ and why beauty brands are failing Gen Z
Before the beauty community could even take a breath after the backlash against Tarte Cosmetics’ infamous influencer trip to Dubai, TikTok creator Mikayla Nogueira stepped up and said, “Hold my mascara.”. Nogueira, who is arguably one of the top beauty influencers on TikTok right now, posted a TikTok...
New TikTok filter perfectly rates man’s personality
A favorite game in the dating world is “They’re a ___ but.” The concept is simple. You rate the person’s looks on a scale of one to 10 and then mention a personality trait about them that can either raise or lower their rating. Typically, lower initial scores get better personality traits.
All the NYC fashion girlies are wearing faux leather vests — jump on the trend with this $40 Amazon find
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’ve walked around Manhattan lately, you’ve probably...
Photographer asks Marine to take a photo, and he invites her to a ball
A photographer asked a Marine if she could take his picture, and the Marine ended up inviting her to a ball and introducing her to his friends and family. This was such a cool experience, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it! Hope y’all enjoy. 🫶🏼❤️🤍🙏🏼 #fyp #marinecorpsball #marinescorps #videography #photography #foryoupage #photoshoot #videoedits #photographer.
TikTok parents are breaking ‘generational curses’ with their desire to be deprioritized
When you’re raising tiny humans, you’re constantly hoping all your efforts will one day pay off. You hope they’re listening to the good stuff you say instead of what slips out in a moment of frustration. You hope they mirror the positive examples you try and set rather than the mistakes you inevitably make along the way.
Here are the 7 best viral sunscreens at Sephora, because you need more sun protection in your life
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If one of your 2023 resolutions was to...
These 10 gifts under $50 from Nordstrom will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With February days away, there are only a...
Comedian shares ‘ghosting exit survey’ for unsuccessful first dates
Getting ghosted is never cool, whether you think the date went well or not. But in the cruel world of online dating, it, unfortunately, happens a lot. One woman on TikTok had enough of bad dates and recently drafted up a “ghosting exit survey” to send to someone who rudely ghosted her — and it appears she’s having the last laugh.
This flexible silicone holder will keep your makeup sponge clean when traveling
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you keep all of your makeup in...
Family can’t believe what they find when they cut open their sofa
This mom cut open the back of her sofa and was shocked at what she found: 13 years of lost items and children’s toys!. Kacie (@kacieandco) is a parent and TikToker who shares relatable and funny stories about her life as a mom. Kacie isn’t afraid to show the messy and sometimes embarrassing side of being a mom, and in a recent video she revealed how messy parenting can really be—literally. In the video, Kacie cuts open the back of her sofa and finds a giant pile of lost kids’ toys and other items!
TikTokers are making their dogs sing in unusual fashion
Dog owners on TikTok are taking their furry friends and turning them into singing superstars. Clearly, the dogs aren’t singing themselves, but with the help of the Revive app, users are making it happen. The Revive app has a filter that allows users to animate any still photo. TikTokers...
Kitchens feel so much fancier when the olive oil and vinegar are in matching bottles, like this pretty glass set from Amazon
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you live in your dream kitchen or...
This vibrant matcha drink is sweetened with strawberry milk
Delicious, energizing, and vibrant, it’s no surprise that matcha beverages have been trending for what feels like forever. But if you’re looking to expand your matcha horizons away from its traditional dark green presentation, this iced matcha drink with strawberry milk is the perfect option. Featuring earthy matcha sweetened with a homemade strawberry milk, this unique concoction is as visually appealing as it is tasty.
Painfully adorable TikTok reveals that puppy yoga and coconut oil do not mix
A man learned the hard way that puppy yoga and coconut oil are a bad combo—at least if you don’t want a lot of extra attention from the puppies!. A TikToker who goes by @thestoicgiraffe recorded a truly hilarious video at a puppy yoga event. A man was attempting to follow the yoga instructions, but was thoroughly distracted by a puppy who wouldn’t stop licking his beard. It turned out the puppy was attracted to the coconut oil the man used to keep his beard moisturized!
Traveler accidentally books 4-hour ‘ghost flight’ for solo birthday trip
There are few joys greater than boarding a plane and discovering that the seat next to you is empty. But what if you had the entire plane to yourself?. It’s called a “ghost flight,” and one man recently found himself in the strange and somewhat creepy scenario after booking a trip to Fiji for his birthday.
Throwback Mariah Carey song keeps her trending
With January almost over, we’ve probably all gotten Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” out of our heads. While we expect to hear from Carey in December, TikTok keeps her presence in the ethos with the “#JusticeForItsAWrap” Challenge. “It’s A Wrap”...
5 easy and chic airport outfit ideas that aren’t just an old pair of black leggings
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Nobody really talks about it, but one of...
