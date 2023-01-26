Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Results 1/27/23
On the heels of not only a very special, and emotional Dynamite, but a very good pro wrestling show… it’s time for Rampage! Some big matches on tap this week,:. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Sonjay Dutt vs. The Best FriendsHausen. Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta. Make sure...
PWMania
Photo: Top AEW Star Backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble
It’s common to see a lot of uncontracted talent in the area during top WWE events because they are typically booked for a signing or appearance elsewhere over the weekend. It’s unusual to hear of a star from a rival promotion hanging out backstage at a WWE event.
NJPW Announces NJPW STRONG LIVE, STRONG On Demand
NJPW has announced major changes to NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched the brand in 2020, somewhat as a response to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show aired every week on NJPW World and FITE, and the company taped matches in bulk at events in the United States. NJPW STRONG has also held pay-per-view shows, such as Music City Mayhem and Rumble on 44th Street. But NJPW president Takami Ohbari recently announced that the brand would rebuild and focus on quality over quantity.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Preview (1/27): Hayter Vs. Sakura, Page Takes On Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs Returns
Tonight's "AEW Rampage" features an exciting card, with AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in action, "Hangman" Adam Page taking on a member of the Blackpool Combat Club ahead of his match against Jon Moxley this Wednesday, and a newly-announced tag team bout featuring fan favorite Danhausen along with the Best Friends.
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut Amid WWE Return Rumours
A former NXT star who WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back to the company has made his AEW debut today. Earlier this month, reports emerged that WWE had interest in bringing in MLW star EJ Nduka. Nduka was a member of the NXT roster under the name Ezra Judge...
wrestlingrumors.net
The Other Side: There Is Another Reason The Briscoes Were Not Allowed On AEW TV
There is more to it than that. Sadly, one of the biggest wrestling stories of the year so far has been the death of Jay Briscoe last week due to a car crash. The wrestling world has poured out tribute after tribute to Briscoe, including a special match this week on Dynamite with his brother Mark defeating Jay Lethal. It was the first time a Briscoe appeared on AEW TV and now we know a bit more about why.
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?
It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
wrestletalk.com
Will Ospreay Wants To Return NJPW Back To The Top Of The Wrestling World
A top star wants to return New Japan Pro Wrestling back to the top of the wrestling world. In recent years, Will Ospreay has become a stalwart and one of the top stars of NJPW. 2022 was a landmark year for “The Commonwealth Kingpin” having won the Best Bout award alongside Kazuchika Okada for their match in the finals of the G1 Climax 32 tournament.
ringsidenews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Also Banned The Briscoes Due To Their Use Of Rebel Flags
Jay Briscoe’s tragic passing created a void in the world of professional wrestling. The late tag team specialist passed away in a car accident last Tuesday. His untimely demise led to an outpouring of support and condolence. The Briscoes were previously banned from AEW television by Warner Bros. Discovery due to Jay Briscoe’s 2013 homophobic tweet. They were also banned because of the rebel flags they used.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: AEW Entrance Theme Plays At Royal Rumble Event
The Acclaimed’s AEW theme music started playing at the Royal Rumble superstore, ahead of the highly anticipated premium live event. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have a pretty distinct entrance song that is recognisable even without Caster’s rapping. ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ definitely recognised the music, taking to Twitter...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Teases Possible Return of the Winged Eagle World Title
If Cody Rhodes has his way, the Winged Eagle WWE Championship could return. Rhodes shared a picture of the belt on Instagram. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned resurrecting that title. Rhodes stated after his WWE return last year that he wanted to bring that belt back and win it because his father was unable to do so.
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Plan To Watch His Hell In A Cell Match Again
While a memorable performance inside the Hell In A Cell structure, Rhodes still has no desire to watch the match back at this time. Despite not being 100%, Cody Rhodes fought valiantly with one arm practically and prevailed over Seth Rollins for the third time. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently revealed on Twitter that Cody Rhodes told him that he will never watch his Hell in a Cell match and doesn’t look at it fondly.
wrestletalk.com
Watch: Dragon Lee Makes First WWE Appearance
WWE announced the signing of AAA Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee last month. Lee had just captured the AAA Tag Team titles from FTR alongside Dralistico at the AAA Noche De Campeones event last month, before taking to the microphone and annoucing that he had signed with WWE. Lee is...
Comments / 0