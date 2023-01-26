ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Whitten Center employees accused in abuse of vulnerable adult

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs employees were arrested after a person was abused at the Whitten Center in Clinton.

37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult while 31-year-old Lasheba Tijaundra Turner was charged with Failure to Report Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

According to warrants, Kerson pushed the victim’s head to the ground and stomp and kicked their head with her foot and later bent the victim’s finger back on Christmas Day.

Turner is accused of watching the abuse and not intervening or reporting it, warrants stated.

Kerson and Turner were both booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

