"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Clayton News Daily
Ja Morant’s triple-double halts Grizzlies' skid, sinks Pacers
Behind a second consecutive triple-double by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double...
Clayton News Daily
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
Clayton News Daily
Blazers out to close homestand on high note vs. Hawks
A favorable 11-game stretch concludes Monday night for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the club didn't take advantage of the good fortune. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks to conclude a span in which 10 of 11 games were at home over a 21-day stretch. Portland is just 4-6 during a time when a Jan. 17 game at the Denver Nuggets marks the only occasion it had to leave town.
Clayton News Daily
Bucks bring sizzling offense into matchup with Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling on offense as they begin a four-game homestand with a game against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Bucks have averaged 132.7 points during their three-game winning streak. They have five wins in their past six games, and they put up at least 130 points in four of the five victories.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Nets
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss Monday night's game against the Nets in Brooklyn. The Lakers said Sunday that James will be sidelined by left ankle soreness and Davis by a right foot stress injury. Austin Reaves also is out with a left hamstring strain....
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Clayton News Daily
To 76ers' Joel Embiid, Magic just next obstacle toward title
Joel Embiid repeatedly has said that he believes he was snubbed when he didn't win the Most Valuable Player award each of the past two seasons when Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets did. Then just this week, Embiid said he was surprised that he wasn't named as a starter...
Clayton News Daily
Without Luka Doncic, Mavs lose again, this time to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and rookie Walker Kessler amassed his 10th double-double to help the Utah Jazz overcome the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 108-100 Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Kessler finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Malik Beasley added 19 points as the Jazz...
Clayton News Daily
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers put 5-game win streak on line vs. Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a matchup against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers kicked off a six-game, Eastern Conference road swing on Saturday with a 120-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard.
Clayton News Daily
Warriors, 'sick' of .500 play, seek third straight win vs. Thunder
More than halfway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are still looking for some traction. "We've been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I'm kind of sick of it at this point," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "(We've) got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins, no matter how we can get them."
Clayton News Daily
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors continue Western swing vs. Suns
The recently resurgent Phoenix Suns seek their sixth win in the last seven outings on Monday when they host a Toronto Raptors squad aiming for their fourth win in the last five. Monday's contest is the fourth in a seven-game Western Conference road swing for Toronto, which improved to 2-1...
Clayton News Daily
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons
Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Tari Eason had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Alec Burks scored 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had...
Clayton News Daily
Wizards win fifth straight, extend Pelicans' skid
Daniel Gafford scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the visiting Washington Wizards defeated the sliding New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday for their fifth win in a row. Bradley Beal added 16 points (including nine in the fourth quarter), Deni Avdija scored 15, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn...
Clayton News Daily
Precious Achiuwa's career night powers Raptors past Blazers
Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points against his former team. Scottie Barnes...
Clayton News Daily
NBA crew chief admits missed call in Lakers-Celtics game
The head referee in the Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to the host Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles star LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of regulation. With the game tied at 105-105, James drove to the basket and appeared to get smacked...
Clayton News Daily
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George carry Clippers past Hawks
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to score 55 points while leading the Clippers to a 120-113 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday that extended Los Angeles’ season-best winning streak to five games. Leonard put up 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-10 success from 3-point range,...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
