Clayton News Daily

Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants

Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
Veteran INF Josh Harrison agrees to one-year deal with Phillies

Two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, his agency, MSM Sports, announced Sunday. The 35-year-old Harrison will receive $2 million, according to the New York Post. Harrison batted .256 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White...
Report: Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is Texans' favorite

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Sunday. The report came out as the 49ers and Ryans' No. 1 defense prepared to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia on Sunday. Ryans...
