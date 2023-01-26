Read full article on original website
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
A.V. Club
Turner Classic Movies is apparently safe, unlike everything else at Warner Bros. Discovery
Sure, last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger meant that the new media giant immediately became more known for canceling movies and shows than releasing them, but that’s apparently all in the past. Given that Turner Classic Movies is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., the network’s viewers have understandably been concerned about its future. Entertainment Weekly recently dropped by the TCM offices to chat with the channel’s hosts, who assure fans that their favorite throwback films are here to stay.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
A.V. Club
Eddie Murphy will do more Shrek movies (or a spin-off) if Dreamworks asks
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!
A.V. Club
Left Behind’s Antichrist fails to rise against Avatar at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is still the number one movie in America, as it has been all year, and it’s now the 4th biggest movie all time (sucks to be you, The Force Awakens). It only slipped 22 percent from last week, adding $15 million to its total (now $620 million in the U.S.), which was actually enough to let number two movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish gain a little ground (it made $10 million this week and has $140 million total after six). That’s how things have stood for a while, though, so if you’re looking to hear about some other movies, the rest of the top 10 has you covered.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Yeah, yeah, never bet against James Cameron, we get it! All the Avatar skeptics are eating their words today, as they likely have been since the film’s first rave reviews started rolling in. Cameron may not have nabbed a Best Director nomination from the Academy for Avatar: The Way Of Water, but now has three of the five top-grossing films of all time. Who’s the real winner here?
A.V. Club
Netflix renews Somebody Feed Phil for a nigh-unprecedented seventh season
It’s a generally accepted bit of wisdom these days that Netflix shows don’t last. The streamer more-or-less runs on churn at this point, with even the most successful of shows tending to tap out at about three seasons, all the better to be replaced with something new (and, usually, cheaper).
A.V. Club
Again, Arden Cho seems okay with not being in the panned Teen Wolf: The Movie
Arden Cho has “no regrets” when it comes to turning down her role in Teen Wolf: The Movie, due to the unequal pay she received when cast in the original series. “Thanks for your support,” she shares on Twitter, without specifically naming the new film. “Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”
A.V. Club
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is making a Tomb Raider show at Amazon
Fresh off co-starring in the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is gearing up to throw her talents at pop culture’s other notable gun-toting, treasure-hunting archeologist: Professional Tomb Raider Lara Croft. This is per THR, which reports that Waller-Bridge is developing a new TV version...
A.V. Club
Michael B. Jordan's star power saves a standard Saturday Night Live
On the cusp of his directorial debut for Creed III, Saturday Night Live welcomed Michael B. Jordan as a first-time host. Jordan stands as one of the most talented actors of his generation and a modern movie star that he channeled into sketch comedy success. Following last week with a comedic host like Aubrey Plaza might have been difficult for some, but Jordan handled the pressure with aplomb. From sketch to sketch, Jordan exuded ‘it’ factor even when it was clear that he was not working with the best material.
A.V. Club
Justin Roiland's Squanch Games just lost a CEO, but has everything to gain
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Earlier this week—amidst...
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us
In the wake of its critical acclaim and popularity following its first two episodes, HBO’s The Last Of Us has been renewed for a second season. The adaptation of the zombie apocalypse video game has been lauded over the past couple of weeks, accruing more and more viewers along the way.
A.V. Club
Where does Disney go in the next 10 years?
At this given moment, the Walt Disney Company stands firmly at the apex of Hollywood, after putting Netflix on notice with the shrewd launch of the streaming outlet Disney+, smartly managing its high-spectacle theatrical slate just as moviegoers are increasingly returning to the multiplexes, and benefitting from a more synergistic approach between its theme park attractions and its powerful entertainment properties—including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
A.V. Club
Amazon hops into body swap movie with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston
You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)
