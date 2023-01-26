ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
igaveucovid19hahaha
3d ago

they stopped it cause Democrack told them to stop . cause Democrack don't want no more NYC citizens escape to Florida from NYC cause now money is going to Florida not NYC

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, NY
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested

Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey

Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
PARAMUS, NJ
Man saves woman with medical emergency mid-air on Jetblue flight

A passenger aboard a flight from New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being credited with saving a fellow passenger’s life after she experienced a medical emergency. The routine JetBlue flight from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a terrifying turn when a woman suddenly fainted in the aisle as the crew was handing out drinks. A passenger on the plane said the woman collapsed about an hour into the flight and the pilot was preparing to make an emergency landing when a man stepped up to help the ailing woman.  Photos obtained by Simon Gifter and shared with Fox News Digital show a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cruise ships from new York to Bahamas

Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
