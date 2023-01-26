ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Final concepts for reimagined Lake Monona waterfront presented

Three designs for a revitalized Lake Monona waterfront were presented Jan. 26 at Madison’s Central Library, according to a report from Channel3000. The finalists — Sasaki, Agency Landscape and Planning, and James Corner Field Operations — offered designs that reimagine the waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park, including the area surrounding the Monona Terrace. The project is aimed at making the waterfront more accessible, improving water quality and aquatic habitats, and preserving the lake’s history and Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural legacy.
Madison Originals restaurants leading food drive for 4 local food pantries

A group of Madison-area restaurants is giving diners the chance to make a difference in their communities this February. All month long, over 30 members of Madison Originals, a nonprofit association of local, independently owned restaurants, will be collecting nonperishable food donations for its first annual “Mad Can” Food Drive to benefit four Madison-area food pantries. Each participating restaurant will have collection barrels for donations.
Madison promotional products company sold to Minnesota firm

After 23 years, Madison-based Ascentives, a promotional products supplier, has been sold to Minneapolis-based Quality Resource Group (QRG), according to a letter from Ascentives owner and President Rick Karls. QRG is full-service branded merchandise agency and commercial printer specializing in corporate identity solutions. QRG is ranked among the top 1%...
UW–Madison launches center to confront its own history

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is establishing a permanent center with a full-time staff to continue and expand on the work of its well-received Public History Project, according to a news release. The new entity, to be called the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History, will be housed within...
