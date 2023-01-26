Three designs for a revitalized Lake Monona waterfront were presented Jan. 26 at Madison’s Central Library, according to a report from Channel3000. The finalists — Sasaki, Agency Landscape and Planning, and James Corner Field Operations — offered designs that reimagine the waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park, including the area surrounding the Monona Terrace. The project is aimed at making the waterfront more accessible, improving water quality and aquatic habitats, and preserving the lake’s history and Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural legacy.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO