Read full article on original website
Related
ibmadison.com
Madison promotional products company sold to Minnesota firm
After 23 years, Madison-based Ascentives, a promotional products supplier, has been sold to Minneapolis-based Quality Resource Group (QRG), according to a letter from Ascentives owner and President Rick Karls. QRG is full-service branded merchandise agency and commercial printer specializing in corporate identity solutions. QRG is ranked among the top 1%...
ibmadison.com
Dane County unemployment lowest in state
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Jan. 25 released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) latest estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for December 2022. The data shows Dane County had the lowest unemployment in the state among all...
ibmadison.com
Final concepts for reimagined Lake Monona waterfront presented
Three designs for a revitalized Lake Monona waterfront were presented Jan. 26 at Madison’s Central Library, according to a report from Channel3000. The finalists — Sasaki, Agency Landscape and Planning, and James Corner Field Operations — offered designs that reimagine the waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park, including the area surrounding the Monona Terrace. The project is aimed at making the waterfront more accessible, improving water quality and aquatic habitats, and preserving the lake’s history and Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural legacy.
ibmadison.com
UW–Madison launches center to confront its own history
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is establishing a permanent center with a full-time staff to continue and expand on the work of its well-received Public History Project, according to a news release. The new entity, to be called the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History, will be housed within...
ibmadison.com
Stoughton to survey residents on city sustainability efforts
A survey going out to residents in the Stoughton Area School District, to be facilitated by UW–Madison Extension Dane County, will give the community an opportunity to weigh in on the community’s efforts to find more sustainable alternatives for area government, businesses, and residences, according to a report from the Stoughton Courier Hub.
ibmadison.com
Brick with anti-police note thrown through Home Depot window
A brick, containing anti-police chalk messaging, was thrown through the window of Home Depot on the city’s east side, early Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on East Springs Drive around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Employees...
Comments / 0