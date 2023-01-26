BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In Battle Creek, a federal office building once hosted the rich and famous of the early 20th century, and also cared for WWII and Korean War soldiers. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Percy Jones Hospital. The building is wrapped in rich history. The building was first used as the Battle Creek Sanitarium, referred to by locals as "The Old San." It was rebuilt after a 1903 fire.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO