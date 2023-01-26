ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Win streak snapped at seven as Omaha downs Western, 2-0

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to a pair of power-play goals and great goaltending, Omaha was able to snap Western Michigan's seven-game winning streak Saturday night inside Lawson Arena. The Mavericks collected a 2-0 victory and moved to third in the NCHC standings. WMU drops to fourth in the league.
OMAHA, NE
WWMT

Kent State flashes skill, downs Western Michigan in lopsided affair

KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU hockey team beats Omaha, wins 7th straight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team continued its winning streak while ending Omaha's, as the Broncos collected a 6-1 victory Friday night inside Lawson Arena. The win extended WMU's winning streak to seven games and ended the Mavericks' five-game streak. The Broncos came out of the gates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Road woes: K-Wings fall flat in 6-0 loss to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, held their ground early against the Toledo Walleye (22-14-4-1) but the game fell out of reach in the middle frame Saturday, ultimately falling at Huntington Center, 6-0. Plenty of pride: K-Wings can't hold early lead, fall 4-2 to Walleye on Pride Night.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMT

Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Slippery road conditions lead to two-car crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive around 7:21 p.m. Slushy roads caused a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Percy Jones Hospital remembered for its rich history on 80th anniversary

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In Battle Creek, a federal office building once hosted the rich and famous of the early 20th century, and also cared for WWII and Korean War soldiers. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Percy Jones Hospital. The building is wrapped in rich history. The building was first used as the Battle Creek Sanitarium, referred to by locals as "The Old San." It was rebuilt after a 1903 fire.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent continues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues. TiAnna Harrison, Board of Education President said at Thursday's meeting, the district is beginning the search process by sending out requests for proposals to search firms to aid in finding candidates. Former superintendent Rita Raichouduri...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Local officials issue statement on Tyre Nichols' death

WEST MICHIGAN — The Memphis Police Department released footage on Friday in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, stemming back from a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies have responded to the footage of the traffic stop that lead up to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after the assault.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

