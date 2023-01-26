Read full article on original website
Win streak snapped at seven as Omaha downs Western, 2-0
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to a pair of power-play goals and great goaltending, Omaha was able to snap Western Michigan's seven-game winning streak Saturday night inside Lawson Arena. The Mavericks collected a 2-0 victory and moved to third in the NCHC standings. WMU drops to fourth in the league.
Kent State flashes skill, downs Western Michigan in lopsided affair
KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.
WMU hockey team beats Omaha, wins 7th straight
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team continued its winning streak while ending Omaha's, as the Broncos collected a 6-1 victory Friday night inside Lawson Arena. The win extended WMU's winning streak to seven games and ended the Mavericks' five-game streak. The Broncos came out of the gates...
K-Christian girls roll, Otsego and Parchment boys edge Friday opponents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Christian girls Beat Lawton by 12 back in early December. Friday night's rematch also went the Comets way, with K-C rolling to a 52-37 win. Our two boys games were much closer, with 10-1 Otsego needing overtime to beat host Vicksburg 57-50 in overtime.
Road woes: K-Wings fall flat in 6-0 loss to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, held their ground early against the Toledo Walleye (22-14-4-1) but the game fell out of reach in the middle frame Saturday, ultimately falling at Huntington Center, 6-0. Plenty of pride: K-Wings can't hold early lead, fall 4-2 to Walleye on Pride Night.
West Michigan Whitecaps annual Fan Food Submission returns to LMCU Ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan Whitecaps fans, the Fan Food Submission has returned to LMCU Ballpark for its fourteenth year!. Fans are asked to submit their ideas of new food items they would like to see on the menu at LMCU Ballpark, according to the West Michigan Whitecaps.
Traditional Archery Expo to feature nation's top traditional bowyers, craftsmen & more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Traditional Archery Expo is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo County Government. The event at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center is to feature the nation's top traditional bowyers, dealers, and traditional craftsmen. Those who attend can try out new bows...
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
Cities of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo work to replace lead service lines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Continuing on with their efforts to replace city lead lines, Grand Rapids plans to replace approximately 2,037 lead lines in 2023, the most the city has ever planned to replace in a single year, according to the City of Grand Rapids. The city's lead line replacement...
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
Slippery road conditions lead to two-car crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive around 7:21 p.m. Slushy roads caused a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was...
WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
Battle Creek Percy Jones Hospital remembered for its rich history on 80th anniversary
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In Battle Creek, a federal office building once hosted the rich and famous of the early 20th century, and also cared for WWII and Korean War soldiers. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Percy Jones Hospital. The building is wrapped in rich history. The building was first used as the Battle Creek Sanitarium, referred to by locals as "The Old San." It was rebuilt after a 1903 fire.
WATCH: Paddleboarder takes to the waves in South Haven in January
A paddleboarder endured the cold and took to the waves at South Haven's North Beach on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jeff Clark/WWMT)
"If I could kill more I would," Portage hunter heads to trial on deer poaching charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Scott Meisterheim admits he's not the most ethical hunter. "I don't care, I am addicted to the venison," Meisterheim, 55, told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer investigating several tips about deer hunting violations in Kalamazoo County. Student discipline controversy: Paw Paw Public Schools apologizes...
Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent continues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues. TiAnna Harrison, Board of Education President said at Thursday's meeting, the district is beginning the search process by sending out requests for proposals to search firms to aid in finding candidates. Former superintendent Rita Raichouduri...
Local officials issue statement on Tyre Nichols' death
WEST MICHIGAN — The Memphis Police Department released footage on Friday in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, stemming back from a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies have responded to the footage of the traffic stop that lead up to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after the assault.
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
