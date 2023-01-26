Read full article on original website
Police: Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child.
Man shot, killed Friday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man's shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
ST. LOUIS – Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app. Police say a 36-year-old man is accused in the crimes, which include firing shots in the woman’s home and holding her against will for several days.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis
A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
5-year-old boy shot in the head Sunday night in LaSalle Park
ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, according to police. The boy was in surgery around 9 p.m., police said. His medical status was last reported as critical. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were...
KMOV
5 year old shot, in critical condition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old boy was shot and is in critical condition in the LaSalle Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 1000 block of LaSalle, just south of downtown. St. Louis police said a shot came through...
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
Gunfire rings out in East St. Louis church Sunday afternoon leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — During a Sunday afternoon church service in East St. Louis, two men opened fire at one another, wounding one another and an innocent bystander. One of the shooters would later die. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
mycouriertribune.com
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub. Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year.
3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller
A caller claiming to be "the Joker" said Saturday he was going to shoot up the bars
Mother gets $10 million after son fatally shot outside St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury ordered an insurance company to pay $10 million to the mother of a teenager fatally shot outside a St. Louis nightclub on Christmas night in 2010. Orlando Willis died in the shooting outside of the former Pulse nightclub at the age of...
St. Louis man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend
ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2020. On Monday, Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court. His trial was set to begin this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
advantagenews.com
Prison time for felon who ditched gun near playground
A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. According to...
Missouri man gets life sentence for killing police officer
A Missouri driver who struck and killed a police officer who tried to stop him from fleeing has been sentenced to life in prison plus 13 years. Caleb Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 in a bench trial for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Pierce, also 24, was part of the team that tried to stop Campbell. Campbell drove over spike strips and hit Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, which connects Missouri and Illinois.
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
2 juveniles arrested in St. Louis crash, linked to murder and carjackings
Two juveniles were arrested after a crash Wednesday in the Downtown West area. Police say both are possibly responsible for a series of St. Louis carjackings and attempted carjackings, in addition to one murder, in recent days.
