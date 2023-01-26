ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks GM John Schneider would love to have QB Geno Smith back

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have a plan in place, and for now, it’s to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith, who stepped up impressively in 2022 to lead the team to the playoffs.

General manager John Schneider joined The Ian Furness Show on KJR Wednesday to discuss the state of the Seahawks and the Smith conversation was front and center.

“We had a great talk, he knows what the process is gonna be,” Schneider stated. “We’d love to have him back, he knows that. He’d love to be back here as well. He knows it’s about the entire team and putting this whole thing together, and it’s going to be a process.”

Smith had big shoes to fill at the start of the year with the loss of Russell Wilson as the face of the offense. He didn’t miss a beat seizing the opportunity and it didn’t go unnoticed.

“Super proud of the way he competed and everything he did, especially once he was named the starter,” Schneider said. “Coach Carroll, probably one of the biggest strengths he has is instilling confidence in people, and I thought it was just amazing the way he worked with Geno and the way Geno took his confidence and leadership skills to another level. And then, the performance on the field speaks for itself.”

Smith and the Seahawks undoubtedly will have some intense conversations in the near future before the start of free agency and the new league year.

Said Schneider: “We’ll get to it as soon as we can and try to do what’s best for Geno and try to do what’s best for the organization.”

