Read full article on original website
Related
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
Travel Back in Time With These 20 Maine Restaurants From the ’80s and ’90s
Dining out is one of my favorite things to do, and there's something special about what a restaurant offers when you go. To me, it's more than just a meal. It's an experience. As an adult, I still enjoy going out to eat, but there was nothing quite like it when I was a kid. Oh, to be a kid again.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?
These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one. Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:
They’re In The Mood For Love! Skunks & Racoons Are Making Babies
While humans tend to find fun ways of staying warm in the winter months, some of which even involve some snuggle time, it would seem we're not alone in this sentiment. In fact, right about now, some four-legged furry creatures are turning their attention to their mates, thinking about ways in which they can both stay warm, and perhaps grow their families a bit, too!
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time when you hear about town councils meeting up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing
Harness racing has generated over $221 million for the state over the past five years, and competitors have been sanctioned more than 600 times since 2016 for violating rules. Photo by Rich Abrahamson of the Morning Sentinel. Lurking beneath one of Maine’s iconic pastimes, harness racing at county fairs and...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
WMTW
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week
This past month of January has defined winter to be close to nonexistent temperature wise across the region. Around 23 out of 31 days this month have been warmer than average, if Monday verifies above freezing, which it likely will. We look to end January on a record note for at least Portland since records began. On the other hand, we look forward to the beginning of February, which looks to bring the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in some years if trends hold.
newscentermaine.com
Arctic express coming to Maine soon
MAINE, Maine — It's been a relatively mild winter for most of Maine so far this season, but that's all about to change (briefly). A strong cold front rolls into town Monday afternoon and evening. It will bring light snow to the coast of Maine with a trace to two inches expected from Downeast to the southern coast. Watch out for a messy evening commute Monday evening.
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker
A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0